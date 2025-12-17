Minecraft: Mounts of Mayhem- How To Tame Zombie Nautilus

Minecraft’s new update has introduced many new and fun ideas, from a spear weapon, to a multitude of undead mobs. Swimming in the blue depths, ridden by a familiar foe, the Zombie Nautilus is one of those new inclusions. Here’s what you need to know about this new creature, where it spawns, and some fun benefits to this spooky aquatic friend.

Where do I find the Zombie Nautilus?

Finding a Zombie Nautilus can be a bit more difficult than with its living counterpart. More conditions need to be met, but for now we’ll start with the basics.

Locations

Zombie Nautilus spawn in most ocean biomes, similar to the normal Nautilus. The Dripstone Caves and Ocean Ruins are extra locations as opposed to the normal variant due to Drowned spawns.

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Ocean

Deep Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Warm Ocean

Dripstone Caves

Ocean Ruins

Coral Variant

If you look for a Zombie Nautilus in one of the warm ocean biomes, you may be surprised to find a Zombie Nautilus that looks a bit different. The coral Zombie Nautilus does not have different stats compared to the normal Zombie version, only its appearance. With colorful coral growing along its shell, it’s hard not to think it looks a bit cute.

Well, now that you know where to look, let’s skip into the more tedious info that is needed to spawn the Zombie Nautilus.

What conditions for a Zombie Nautilus to spawn?

Once you’ve reached the ocean biome, in order for a Zombie Nautilus to spawn, a Drowned, carrying a trident must spawn in the same location.

The chances of a drowned spawning with the trident is already low, around 6% in Java and 15% in bedrock versions, and will only spawn when the light level is at 7 or below.

Along with that, there is a 50% chance that trident wielding drowned will spawn riding a Zombie Nautilus, creating a Zombie Nautilus jockey. Defeat the jockey and you will have a chance to tame and ride the undead steed.

How do I tame a Zombie Nautilus?

Whether you defeated the Zombie Nautilus jockey or were lucky enough to find one spawned near a drowned, it’s now time to tame and ride your creepy new underwater steed. Here’s the sole item to tame one,

Pufferfish.

Spiked, poisonous, and inflated to the max, the pufferfish, or a bucket of pufferfish is the only item currently that will tame the Zombie Nautilus. Each pufferfish has a ⅓ chance of taming it, so try to have more than one in your inventory. Feed to the Zombie Nautilus or have one in your hand if you want to lead the creature to a safer spot first.

Where can I find pufferfish?

Pufferfish can either:

be fished in any ocean biome

in any ocean biome spawn naturally in warm, lukewarm, and deep lukewarm ocean biomes.

In rare cases, be a loot drop from Guardians or Elder Guardians.

Zombie Nautilus Mount

You’ve got one shell of a new mount there! Once you’ve got a saddle on the Zombie Nautilus, there’s a few things to know to better get acquainted with your new steed.

Breath of the Nautilus

While riding the Zombie Nautilus, the player is granted the Breath of the Nautilus, where the oxygen bar will be paused while riding underwater. No need to breach the surface for air anymore, ain’t that neat!

Dashing

Same as its normal variant, and Camel mounts, the Zombie Nautilus can dash forward underwater using the jump button. This dash can be charged by holding the jump button for a longer dash. Unlike a regular Nautilus, a Zombie Nautilus is naturally 10% faster underwater.

Armor

While not as necessary for the average Nautilus, your Zombie pal will need some Nautilus Armor. This is because, like with other undead mobs, Zombie Nautilus will burn in the sunlight. Armor is the only way to prevent your pal from burning to a crisp.

Where can Nautilus Armor be found?

Now unfortunately these armors cannot be crafted and have to be found in one of these following locations.

Buried Treasure : Found on beaches or on the ocean floor.

: Found on beaches or on the ocean floor. Shipwreck : Resembling a sunken ship, these can be found in any ocean biome.

: Resembling a sunken ship, these can be found in any ocean biome. Ocean Ruins: Structures found in any ocean biome or, in rare cases, along the beach.

If for some reason you need to unequip the armor, you can use the shears and it will be removed.

Weakness

We’ve gone over that the Zombie Nautilus can burn in sunlight, but with it being an undead mob, there’s no worrying about it suffering damage on land like its breathing brethren. However, while on land, it is significantly slower.

Whether you prefer its normal or coral version, the Zombie Nautilus is another fun addition to an already amazing game. Swim forth and conquer the big blue!