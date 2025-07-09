Is Roblox or Minecraft “Better” In 2025?

The gaming space, whether people want to admit it or not, has always been about competition. Even in the earliest days, with things like Atari, they were ripping off their competitors and trying to do better. Seriously, look it up; they did just that with their biggest title and other things. Then, when the “console wars” really took off in the late 80s and 90s, competition grew even more between gaming companies, even to the point where certain video game titles were compared endlessly. The one we’ll be talking about today is Roblox vs. Minecraft. If you wanted to show one to another person to get them to play it and have fun with it, which is better?

That answer was one that Clownfish TV asked and came up with an interesting answer to. We, though, will look at it from slightly different angles.

For example, you could easily say that Roblox is the bigger “money maker” of the set because they’re constantly making money via their microtransactions and their business deals with other companies. The twist, though, is that even with all the money they’re making, the game is still operating at a net loss every year. Meanwhile, Minecraft has been the same game forever, just with new additions, and Mojang was so big and valuable that it was bought by Microsoft some years back and keeps selling copies because it keeps getting ported to every new console on the market.

In terms of creativity, you could argue that both are “peak” in different ways. Roblox is more about gamers creating their own gaming worlds and experiences and then sharing them with others, allowing them to have diverse and robust experiences that can grow all the time. Minecraft is all about letting the community go wild with resources and truly build whatever they want. When you add in mods, which its rival doesn’t have, you have an endless wave of creativity that truly can’t be topped. The game is talked about constantly because of what players do in it, and that brings us to our final metric…

…controversy. Roblox is easily one of the most controversial titles in the world today, and for numerous reasons. Just in 2024 and 2025, the company has been sued for its lack of safety protocols and failure to change things within its system, not to mention ticked off its own fanbase with terrible decisions, events, and more. While its CEO has tried to “wave things down,” it hasn’t gone well.

Meanwhile, Minecraft hasn’t had a meaningful controversy in a long time, and they work hard to keep the community safe and happy. So, if you were to make a choice…Minecraft is arguably the better choice.