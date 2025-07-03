Roblox The Hatch Getting Roasted By Players After Launch

Look, when you’re trying to “please the fanbase” of a title that is constantly updating and growing, the No.1 rule is to NOT do anything to upset them. That means that you can’t go “halfway” with the content and expect them to be “happy with whatever you give them,” and you can’t just do any kind of event and expect it to have big results. That’s not how that works. You have to dig deep and figure out the best way to engage players and then work things out from there. What’s clear with Roblox The Hatch, the massive online title’s latest event is that the dev team didn’t do that.

To be fair, “The Hatch” isn’t an entirely new idea, and thus, the dev team likely thought it was okay to “repeat past results.” In it, players would travel across many in-game titles and attempt to collect hundreds of eggs, all the while trading with other players and even fusing them together to create all-new eggs to expand their collection. While a bit basic, it does sound like fun in a certain light, right? Except, just a few hours into the event, Roblox The Hatch is the lowest-rated event in the game’s history:

Just 2 hours into the event, "The Hatch" is now the lowest rated recent Roblox event. pic.twitter.com/fNp5nFpcsz — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) July 2, 2025

So, what caused such “fan fervor” over this? Well, there were multiple things. Arguably, the biggest one came from before the game was ever released. The dev team decided it was a “good idea” to bring in one of the most controversial creators in the game’s history to be a part of the event. Many gamers and creators didn’t like that, and they sounded the alarm for this event to be boycotted. Some of the other creators who were asked by the team to join the event backed out, and it was only after this happened that the dev team finally banned TheOfficialTeddy from the game.

However, it would be unfair to say that this is the only reason for the event’s bad rep. As many pointed out in the comments within the tweet above, the event’s quality is terrible. There’s no “true fun” in finding all the eggs, especially when, as noted by some posters, they’re just lying around…off the stages that they’re supposed to be upon.

Between bugs and an overall lack of fun, gamers just don’t care about this event and are busy doing other things. Just as important is that the game’s rating has apparently gone down since that tweet was posted, and we doubt it’ll be going up anytime soon.