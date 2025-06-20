Roblox Gets Called Out For Apology Regarding The Hatch Event

Controversy is something we do our best to cover, no matter where it stems from. While it’s always nice to talk about the successes of video games and their developers/publishers, it’s important to see the “darker side” of the game industry so that you’re not caught off guard when something big happens that can affect a lot of people. Or when you get to see the “true natures” of certain people and how they treat those who make or play their games. That brings us to Roblox, which has been put under a rather large microscope as of late, and for all sorts of different reasons.

The latest controversy is one we covered a little while back, as it involves the upcoming July event known as “The Hatch.” Basically, it’s a giant egg hunt with a few twists along the way. What was SUPPOSED to happen with the event was that a bunch of creator studios would bring their games into the mix, and players would get eggs and other rewards from them. Within a private Discord server, many studios have been invited, and plans were already underway for the event’s debut. However, many of those creators realized that some controversial “bad actors” were in the group, and they weren’t happy about it at all.

As we noted before, some even left the event entirely and posted about it online, just so their fans and others could know that they weren’t participating anymore. One of those people was MiniToon, who posted on the 17th that he was disappointed in the team for inviting a key “bad actor” to the event. Then, yesterday, Roblox posted the following reply:

“The safety and well-being of the Roblox community is our top priority. On top of our community standards, we have additional guidelines to qualify to participate in platform events. TheOfficiaITeddy should not have been invited; we have rescinded their invitation to The Hatch and have taken appropriate action in accordance with our policies. Our team is thoroughly re-examining the invitation list against our community standards and are re-evaluating these processes to ensure an additional level of vetting for our invitees going forward.”

Seems pretty good, right? However, fans wasted no time in making one thing very clear about their “actions.” Specifically, in the community notes, it reads:

“Context needed: As of the time Roblox made this reply, TheOfficialTeddy’s current account and group have not been moderated at all despite highly documented and reported violations of Roblox’s community standards and policies/terms of service.”

That says quite a bit, doesn’t it? They made a long reply saying that they care about the community, and yet they apparently haven’t done much to shield them from this “bad actor.”