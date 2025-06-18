Roblox’s “The Hatch” Event Hits Huge Controversy Bump

When you’re a big-name title, one that attempts to make a big splash in the industry and consistently being one of the key talking points of your domain, the last thing you want to do is invoke controversy in an intentional or even unintentional manner. For the team at Roblox, they’ve had a myriad of battles over the last several years, especially in the last year, over things brought up by players and players’ families. So, given all that, you’d think that they would do all they could to make its upcoming event, “The Hatch,” as clean and controversy-free as possible. As you might have guessed, though, they didn’t, and fans and creators are calling them out for it.

Very basically, “The Hatch” is the next evolution of the game’s classic egg hunt event. This one will apparently take place all over time, with eggs being made of very rare and unique materials that can be attributed to dinosaurs and such. It’s all very in line with what you’d expect from an event like this.

As noted by BeeBom, the main crux of the controversy involves certain controversial game creators being invited to be a part of “The Hatch.” As we’ve covered before, you can truly make almost any kind of game in Roblox, and many take that to an extreme. It’s not illegal, but it can be viewed as classless, especially since over 40% of the game’s community is under 13, and many shouldn’t see that kind of content in the first place.

Things only got worse when it became apparent that the dev team was actually silencing fans who were calling out their practices.

r/Roblox is actively censoring people talking about the current controversy related to The Hatch pic.twitter.com/anu3LT7DLw — RoCatchers (@RoCatchers) June 18, 2025

While someone might be able to “explain that away,” it hasn’t helped the perception of the event itself, and that led to another bombshell. Specifically, certain big-name creators who AREN’T controversial have decided to back out of the event entirely and refuse to be attached to it:

In light of recent events, we won't be participating in The Hatch event any longer. Unless Roblox takes action, we cannot with good conscience support their event knowing they've invited a bad actor to take part. Sorry if this is disappointing news, it is disappointing to us too. — MiniToon (@DaRealMiniToon) June 18, 2025

That matters for the most basic of reasons, not the least of which is that this makes the event look weak going into its launch, and it makes the dev team look foolish for not thinking of the backlash that was inevitably going to happen because of these choices.

There are certain claims that the dev team is scrambling to not only fix this situation but also fix the event itself, as some have stated it has a rather flawed gameplay design. They don’t have long to fix it, though, before things go live.