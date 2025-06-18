Roblox Stock Price Could Continue To Go Upward, Analysts Say

There are many factors that go into not only a video game’s success but a video game company’s success. It’s easy to think that if a title “sells millions of units, the company will be rolling in it,” but that’s not always true, and we know that for a fact. Just in recent years, we’ve seen all-time great companies and developers let people go, shut down, and more because of factors beyond just “not making the best of games.” That’s why, for companies like Roblox, their stock price is as important as the quality of their main title. They need it to be as high as possible for various reasons.

The good news, as reported by Investing.com, is that the company’s stock isn’t just rising; it’s consistently rising! For example, since April 10th of this year, it’s been on a consistently upward trajectory, going up over 76%!

Analyst Oppenheimer went even further by talking with some of the biggest creator studios on the platform to discuss what had been going on behind the scenes, and they apparently felt that things were incredibly positive:

“Based on conversations with studio leaders, it is clear that Roblox’s recommendation algorithm has evolved to rapidly identify new trends and content creators, and scale them to a growing global user base at a faster pace.”

That is a reference to the game “Grow A Garden,” which is literally the biggest game on the planet in terms of concurrent users, as just this past weekend, it had over 16 million people playing it at once! Due to this and other factors, Oppenheimer feels that the company is in line for “sustainable user growth momentum, rewarded ad revenue potential, and long-term market share gain potential from other gaming platforms.”

Obviously, this is just speculation from one analyst. It’s not hard to see, especially based on past news articles that we’ve written, that the game is on an upward tick right now, but how much that helps them overall is still up for debate. Inevitably, they will peak, and that will challenge them to try and keep the momentum going.

Furthermore, even with the surges in certain games and some big-name crossovers with key brands, the game is still operating in the red. It’s been unprofitable for years, even when they had record peaks beforehand. It’s nice to hear that the company is on a positive upward path, but only time will tell if it can make the most of it.