Roblox The Hatch Teased By The Company

If you recall, there was a tease by a certain CEO that a new event would be coming to a certain gaming universe. Many wondered what it would be, especially since the tease was about the “fundamental elements” of the universe itself. Many speculated that a certain event would be reborn within the game, but it was hard to say for certain. Today, it was revealed that Roblox The Hatch is coming on July 2nd. As the name suggests, it is indeed an Easter Egg hunt, which means that you’ll be looking high and low for some really unique eggs when the time comes.

You can see the small teaser that we got for the game event below. And if you want further proof that it’s an egg hunt, you need only go to the official website for Roblox The Hatch. You can literally see eggs of various elements floating up in the air.

https://twitter.com/Roblox/status/1932838162411540657

Regardless, it’s clear what the intent of the event is, and the only question is, “How big will they go?” Details are stated to be coming soon, as the event happens in just a few weeks. If you look at the setting for the eggs, it appears that players will have a chance to go back in time to a more primitive age, which would explain the various types of eggs that are there.

The real question, though, is what will be the prize, or prizes, for getting such eggs. Are they meant to simply be collectibles that players can talk about and trade? Or will it be part of a grander scheme where you need to collect the eggs to get something bigger? After all, the event being called “The Hatch” does seem to imply that the eggs aren’t just for collecting but hatching. That, in turn, raises the question about what will be hatched from within these eggs.

If we were to speculate, it could likely be some mythical creatures or possibly just cool versions of dinosaurs. It really just depends on what the dev team wants to do here and how big they want to go with their event as a whole. Given that the game’s universe has been expanding quite a bit recently, including getting some large player counts over the weekend, they’ll want to make this truly special so that players not only enjoy it, but talk about it with their communities and hopefully bring new people to the experience.