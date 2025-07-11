Death Stranding 2: Where To Find Golden Chiral Creatures

Gold Chiral Creatures are rare special variants of the tar-like black bugs that swarm you in Death Stranding 2. These strange golden blobs drop a bounty of Chiral Crystals if you defeat them — and destroying one will earn you the “Conqueror of the Golden CC” trophy. These things typically spawn whenever you encounter large groups of Chiral Creatures, but they’re so slippery it can be tough to find them — luckily there are locations where they’ll appear every time. And there are ways to keep them from running away the moment they see you.

Golden Chiral Creatures are similar to Albino Animals — they’re rare collectible animals that unlock hidden trophies… if you can find one. Albino Animals also spawn in the same places every time, so finding them isn’t so difficult if you know where to look. If you’re looking for much larger Chiral Creatures to fight, learn how to fight the secret Manta Ray BTs, how to summon the Lord of the Lake, or how to stop the Voidout in F8.

Conqueror of the Golden CC | Trophy Guide

Golden Chiral Creatures are rare gold spawns of the swarm-type enemies that feed on vehicle batteries. The large golden blobs are special variants that drop a pile of Chiral Crystals when defeated — they only take a single shot to defeat, and they’ll die instantly from any weapon. Unfortunately, running over them or touching them does not count. They’ll try to flee if you’re anywhere near them.

NOTE: To keep them from running away as quickly, equip the Chiral Creature Hat customization option — it’s unlocked by reaching 2 Stars at the Metagenomicist found later in the game on the snowy mountains. The Chiral Creature Hat makes CCs ignore Sam, they won’t attack or flee when you’re close.

When approaching a swarm of Chiral Creatures, you can also use Dollman to spot them easier. During the day, Golden CCs light up brightly in the sun and are easy to spot from the sky. Use Dollman to scout before getting too close.

Where To Find A Golden CC: South of the Animal Shelter, there’s a small swarm of CCs in the grass. If you summon the DHV Magellan, the CC swarm will appear just east of the ship. This swarm and more further southeast will appear — look near the mine structure for another chance to a Golden CC.

Before approaching the CC swarm, use Dollman or a Watchtower to see where the Golden CC is. Use an Assault Rifle to accurately shoot it — only one shot is needed — and reload if it gets away. If you spot one, we recommend using Quick Save (pause and press [Triangle]) and then going for it. If you miss, simply reload and try again. If you don’t spot a Golden CC, rest in a private room until another CC swarm spawns in the area. The Golden CC will always appear next to a large standard spawn of CCs.