Death Stranding 2: How To Unlock Every Gun

You’re going to need a big arsenal to survive the toughest encounters in Death Stranding 2. Giant BTs are only the beginning of your problems while traversing the giant overworld map of Australia — you’ll encounter heavily armed survivalists and killer Ghost Mechs while exploring, and sometimes the only way to win is with firearms. Guns are useful tools in Death Stranding 2 that are also tricky to unlock. Many of them are locked behind different facilities, so if you’re not ranking up every settlement you find, you might be missing out on some of the most useful items in the game.

One item we searched for was the Assault Rifle Lv.2 — a powerful standard weapon with an underslung grenade launcher. It’s a basic weapon you’ll grab from enemies for most of the game, but we didn’t unlock the recipe until the very end. Many of these weapons are totally optional but make gameplay a lot more fun. Here’s where to unlock every weapon blueprint in the game.

How Are Guns Unlocked?

Guns — firearms, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, etc — are unlocked by earning stars at settlements. Each settlement has different rewards for leveling up, and many of them offer gun blueprints for fabrication at any Chiral Printer. There are dozens of guns to unlock in Death Stranding 2 and while some of them can’t be missed, a majority of the weapons are totally optional.

Almost all weapons in Death Stranding 2 are nonlethal. Only a few rare weapons can deal lethal damage. Weapons come in a variety of different types — [MP] weapons are non-lethal and deal damage to Ghost Mechs, BTs and humans. Others like tranquilizers only work on humans. Blood Grenades only effect BTs. You’ll need to experiment to see what each weapon does and how it can be used to gain an advantage in combat.

There are three common abbreviations you’ll need to know when selecting weapons.

[MP] : This is found after the weapon name. [MP] refers to the type of ammunition used — MP bullets are nonlethal by default and damage all enemy types.

SL : Weapons with SL in the title are silenced . Not all silent weapons have SL in the title, but if a weapon has SL — this means that it is a weapon that is normally loud, but the SL is a silent variant that's useful for stealth.

LW: Weapons with LW in the title are lightweight. They weigh less and can be carried in smaller containers — usually small enough to store on your Porter suit anchor points. LW weapons are just as powerful and carry as much ammo as standard versions. This is just a straight upgrade.

Those are the most common abbreviations, but there are others to know. Check the description for each weapon.

All Gun Unlock Locations | Mexico

All guns unlock at different locations and at different star levels. Check the list below — we’ll list locations in the order you’ll find them with all weapons available at each one.

Ciudad Nudo del Norte (C1):

1 Star: Assault Rifle [MP] Lv1, Maser Handgun

2 Star: Machine Pistol [MP]

3 Star: SL Machine Pistol [MP]

4 Star: Big Bore Handgun [MP]

Villa Libra

2 Star: Custom Electric Rod

3 Star: Custom High-Voltage Rod

4 Star: Custom Twin Rod

C1 South Distribution Center

1 Star: Blood Grenade Lv1

2 Star: EX Grenade

3 Star: Blood Grenade Lv2

4 Star: Assault Rifle Lv2

Former Geophysics Research Lab

3 Star: LW Assault Rifle [MP] Lv1

4 Star: LW Assault Rifle [MP] Lv2

The Bokka

2 Star: Sticky Gun

All Gun Unlock Locations | Australia

All guns unlock at different locations and at different star levels. Check the list below — we’ll list locations in the order you’ll find them with all weapons available at each one.

The Government’s Base

1 Star: Bola Gun

The Lone Commander

1 Star: Tranq Sniper Rifle

2 Star: Smoke Grenade

3 Star: SL Tranq Handgun

4 Star: LW Tranq Sniper Rifle

: LW Tranq Sniper Rifle 5 Star: SL LW Tranq Sniper Rifle

Western Environmental Observatory

1 Star: Grenade Pistol, MP Grenade

The Musician

1 Star: Shotgun [MP] Lv1

2 Star: LW Shotgun [MP] Lv1

3 Star: Shotgun [MP] Lv2

: Shotgun [MP] Lv2 4 Star: LW Shotgun [MP] Lv2

The Inventor

2 Star: Stun Bomb

3 Star: Remote Stun Bomb

: Remote Stun Bomb 4 Star: Bola Stun Gun

Rainbow Valley

1 Star: Tar Cannon

Animal Shelter

1 Star: Decoy Hologrenade

2 Star: Stealth Hologrenade

: Stealth Hologrenade 3 Star: BT Hologrenade

Northern Environmental Observatory

1 Star: Blood Boomerang

F2 Distribution Center

1 Star: Sticky Gun

2 Star: Combat Power Gloves Lv1

: Combat Power Gloves Lv1 3 Star: Combat Power Gloves Lv2

The Pizza Chef

1 Star: Machine Gun [MP] Lv1

2 Star: Rubber Pizza

: Rubber Pizza 3 Star: Machine Gun [MP] Lv2

The Data Scientist

1 Star: SL-LW Assault Rifle [MP] Lv1

: SL-LW Assault Rifle [MP] Lv1 4 Star: SL-LW Assault Rifle [MP] Lv2

The Mechanic

3 Star: Vehicle Part: Mortar

: Vehicle Part: Mortar 4 Star: Vehicle Part: Rocket Launcher

The Pioneer

1 Star: Deployable Shield

: Deployable Shield 3 Star: DHV Magellan Data: Fireworks

The Metagenomecist

1 Star: EX Capture Grenade

The Architect

2 Star: Electric Trap

The Ghost Hunter

1 Star: Rocket Box [MP]

: Rocket Box [MP] 3 Star: Phantom Gas Grenade

F5 East Distribution Center

1 Star: Grenade Launcher [MP]

: Grenade Launcher [MP] 3 Star: LW Grenade Launcher [MP]

The Fisherman

1 Star: RD Grenade Launcher [MP]

: RD Grenade Launcher [MP] 3 Star: LW-RD Grenade Launcher [MP]

The Phantom Smith

1 Star: Vehicle Part: Chiral Shock Cannon

2 Star: Vehicle Part: Multirocket Launcher

: Vehicle Part: Multirocket Launcher 4 Star: Vehicle Part: LW Multirocket Launcher

The Aeronautical Engineer

1 Star: Floating Sentry Gun

: Floating Sentry Gun 2 Star: Blood Boomerang Lv2

South Fort Knot (F5)

1 Star: Vehicle Part: Chiral Cannon, Spiked Tires

2 Star: Vehicle Part: Active Defense System

: Vehicle Part: Active Defense System 3 Star: Vehicle Part: Electrical Defense System

Southern Environmental Observatory

2 Star: LW Machine Gun [MP] Lv1

: LW Machine Gun [MP] Lv1 4 Star: LW Machine Gun [MP] Lv2

F7 Distribution Center

1 Star: Quadruple Rocket Launcher

: Quadruple Rocket Launcher 3 Star: LW Seven-Rocket Launcher

The Tar Therapist

1 Star: DHV Magellan Data: Golden Hunters

And that’s every gun, weapon or mounted cannon you can unlock in Death Stranding 2.