Death Stranding 2: Where To Find Albino Animals

Wild animals are another valuable collectible in Death Stranding 2 — and the rarest wild animals are albino variants. Sam can start catching wild animals in Australia after unlocking the Animal Shelter settlement in Episode 4. Once the Animal Shelter is open for business, you’ll be able to catch animals in collapsable carriers and take them to the safety of the shelter. It’s a great way to increase your rank at the Animal Shelter, but if you want to earn 100% completion, you’ll need to find at least one of these rare albino animals.

Luckily, the albino animals always spawn in the exact same places. There’s an albino variant of every animal, but you only need to rescue one to get the “Rare Specimen Rescuer” trophy — a hidden trophy that’s easy to earn if you know the right spot to look. And we know (one of) the right spots to look. Here’s how to earn the hidden “Rare Specimen Rescuer” trophy and get yourself an albino animal.

Rare Specimen Rescuer | Trophy Guide

Animals can be captured and rescued after Episode 4 in the main story. After unlocking the Animal Shelter, animals will start appearing in the wild — approach them to catch them and take them back to the Animal Shelter for a reward.

The Animal Shelter is automatically unlocked as you progress the story — it appears after completing the Rainbow Valley settlement and recruiting Rainy to your ship. This is Episode 4. You will permanently unlock the Animal Shelter after rescuing the kangaroo from the wildfire.

Once animals become available to catch, you’ll also be able to catch Albino Animals. These are super rare variant versions of each animal type, and they spawn in the same spots on the map every single time. Animals work like Lost Cargo. After crating an animal, you will get an order to return the lost cargo — in this instance, you’ll always return animals to the Animal Shelter.

Each Albino Animal appears in the same spot every single time. Here’s where to find one animal on the map.

Albino Animal Location

An albino kangaroo is located in the desert near the Motherhood base — look in the red-hued desert near the Weapons Factory. Check the map below for the exact location to look.

NOTE: Equip Climbing Power Gloves to catch animals from a short distance away. Tranquilizer will also work to calm them. Use a Pick-up Offroader to safely drive to the map location and back to the Animal Shelter.

The albino kangaroo is found right between two locations: The Pioneer and The Data Scientist — it’s found, essentially, directly between these two locations. Use your scanner and look for a moving blip highlighted blue. You’ll need to run down the animal to catch it.

After catching the creature, take it directly back to the Animal Shelter. You’ll need to take it yourself without using the DHV Magellan if you want full points, but you’ll earn the trophy no matter what state you return the animal in.