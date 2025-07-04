Death Stranding 2: How To Find Mr. Impossible’s Cargo | Secret Locations

The last Chiral Network location in Death Stranding 2 is as impossible as the name — Mr. Impossible will only let Sam use the Q-Pid if you complete their difficult scavenger hunt challenge. To complete this bunker and start earning rewards, you’ll need to find rare lost cargo for Mr. Impossible and then complete their impossible sub order. Here’s how to complete everything and earn the trophy to fully link all of Australia.

How To Unlock Mr. Impossible’s Bunker

To unlock Mr. Impossible — the final bunker location in Death Stranding 2 — you’ll need to finish the main story and reach Episode 17. In Episode 17, you’ll be able to complete the Chiral Network in Australia by linking up the last two areas on the map — BPAS and Mr. Impossible.

Mr. Impossible is located on the southern beach of the continent, southwest of the F5 East Distribution Center and directly west of the Ghost Mech Factory populated by BTs at the end of the game.

Before you can talk to Mr. Impossible you’ll need to collect Lost Cargo — this will ONLY APPEAR in Episode 17.

Mr. Impossible Lost Cargo: Go south of Mr. Impossible’s bunker and use your scanner to search the area — check the ice off the beach, south of the Ghost Mech Factory. You’ll find random Lost Cargo in this area on the ice itself.

Collect one piece of Lost Cargo and Mr. Impossible’s bunker location will appear. But, Mr. Impossible won’t connect to the Chiral Network until you complete their sub order.

How To Complete Sub Order 123

Sub Order 123 unlocks at Mr. Impossible’s bunker after you return a piece of Lost Cargo. The Lost Cargo will only appear in Episode 17, as we’ve said before, so don’t bother searching until you’ve completed the game.

This order sends Sam to three locations to find difficult-to-reach cargo. The breakable cargo will shatter if you’re not careful, so you’ll need to be extra careful with retrieving each piece.

Cargo Location #1: Ghost Mech Factory – Located in the giant warehouse to the east of Mr. Impossible, go to the second floor of the BT area and look up in the rafters. The cargo is on the metal structure above the center of the second floor — use the scanner to spot it up there. Use a Ladder or the Sticky Gun to grab it.

Cargo Location #2: F5 East Distribution Center – On the roof of the building. You’ll need two Ladders to reach the top from the left / right sides of the building, using the small ledge as a steppingstone to reach the top.

Cargo Location #3: Tracklayer AUS-RAIL-TC01-04 – On top of the singular tracklayer to the east of the Ghost Mech Factory, on the cliffs. You’ll need a Chiral Bridge or the Sticky Gun to reach it — and sometimes the cargo spawns on the ground instead. Search the area at the base of the tracklayer to collect it.

For getting all three cargo pieces, return to Mr. Impossible to connect the twins to the Chiral Network. For your work, you’ll unlock a unique custom color (metallic silver) and Die-Hardman Hologram.

And for connecting up all of Australia to the Chiral Network, you’ll earn the “Keep on Connecting” trophy.