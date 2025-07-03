Death Stranding 2: How To Fight the Secret F3 Crater Boss

The F3 Crater is an enormous voidout location in Death Stranding 2 — and it’s a BT Nexus where a powerful optional boss can be fought. This boss only appears after a certain point in the story, but if you return to the crater and explore in this area humans really aren’t meant to go, you’ll encounter a very special BT enemy that’s also extremely difficult to defeat if you aren’t fully prepared. Here’s how to fight a totally unique giant BT.

The BT Nexus is located directly north of Heartman’s Lab at the giant voidout crater. There doesn’t seem to be any way through the massive tar lake surrounding the crater, but if you search carefully, there’s one tiny road that gives Sam access to the crater landmass. That’s just the start of this very spooky area. Learn more in the full guide below.

For exploring the crater, you’ll unlock “The Scars Left By The Giants” trophy.

Secret Giant BT Location | F3 Crater Boss

F3 is the former site of North Fort Knot — a city that doesn’t exist anymore. You’ll see the giant crater on the map right from the start, it’s one of the biggest landmarks on the map, and it’s actually possible to explore this location.

Requirement: The boss will only appear after you acquire EX Capture Grenades as the story progresses. Once you reach the mountains area and begin encountering giant BTs near Tar Lake, you’ll be able to fight the secret BT boss.

Go to the giant crater and follow the shore near Mine Near F3 Crater — use the scanner to spot a very narrow yellow area through the sea of red tar markers. This narrow road is just big enough for a Pickup Off-Roader to reach solid ground. This is the only land bridge we’ve found so far to this area.

Once you reach the F3 Crater, walk toward the small island in the center of the area. That’s where you’ll activate the BT area and initiate the boss fight. Watch out for giant jellyfish BTs here as well, they will spawn abnormally large and can quietly appear right behind you.

How To Beat the F3 Giant BT Boss

The giant BT is a pair of manta ray monsters that fly in the sky and rain down homing projectiles, perform bombing runs, and attempt to shoot Sam with a powerful beam of energy. They’ll also spin extremely fast and attempt to slice Sam in half — always keep moving and try to find solid ground to stand on to make dodging easier.

Weapons To Bring: Equip a full set of Blood Bags and bring Machine Guns to this fight. Bring multiple and load up on extra ammo containers. You’ll need the Machine Gun for high-damage output and its extreme range.

The manta ray BT is extremely fast and moves out-of-range quickly. You’ll need weapons that can deal damage even from very far away. Rocket Launchers with Lock-On capabilities are also effective here. Shotguns are too close-range and won’t hit the BTs unless they’re very close to Sam.

When the BTs aim and begin spinning, they’re about to unleash their strong beam attack. Aim for the glowing center of the mouth and shoot to briefly stun them. The stun effect causes the creature to fall out of the sky and lay on the ground. This is your chance to deal high damage. If they spin and start to approach closely, use EX Capture grenades when they’re low on health. Purchase the APAS upgrade to see enemy health bars — when the health bar is in the red, they’re vulnerable to capture grenades.

As long as you bring the right weapons and focus on each individual enemy, you’ll be able to win. Keep dealing damage and stay inside the crater — if you leave or take too long, the giant BT will submerge into the tar and heal itself. Keep fighting and don’t let that happen.