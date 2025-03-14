Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector’s Edition Gets Its Own Exclusive Trailer

Plenty of fans are eager to dive into Hideo Kojima’s next video game. We know Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is nearing its release. The game will be here this June. But if you’re a diehard fan of this video game franchise or just Kojima games themselves, you might be interested in stepping it up by purchasing the collector’s edition. Fortunately, this game will have one readily available, and today, a new trailer dropped focused on all goodies.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach collector’s edition is coming into the marketplace alongside the game, and you’ll find that it will come packed with plenty of content. However, you’ll find a physical edition of the game missing. Still, the latest trailer highlights the contents of this edition of the game that you’ll be receiving if you’re willing to pay $229.99.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector’s Edition

Digital copy of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach With Early Access

Collector’s Box

15″ Magellan Man Statue

3″ Dollman Figurine

Art Cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-Game Items Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3) Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3) Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3) Quokka Patch Chiral Feline Patch Why Me? Patch



So, while you won’t get the game’s physical edition, you’ll at least get to play it ahead of everyone else. As a reminder, the game’s full launch is not set to take place until June 26, 2025. So, you’ll have some time to play the first game if you have yet to do so.

With that said, if you’re deadset on just starting up this series with the upcoming sequel, you will find a recap of the first game available. In other news regarding Death Stranding: On the Beach, we recently learned more about how Hideo Kojima came in contact with Luca Marinelli. According to the developer, his portrayal will surpass Death Stranding’s Mads Mikkelsen, which is quite a role to fill.