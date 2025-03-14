Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector’s Edition Gets Its Own Exclusive Trailer

by

In case you need to be persuaded to purchase this edition!

Plenty of fans are eager to dive into Hideo Kojima’s next video game. We know Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is nearing its release. The game will be here this June. But if you’re a diehard fan of this video game franchise or just Kojima games themselves, you might be interested in stepping it up by purchasing the collector’s edition. Fortunately, this game will have one readily available, and today, a new trailer dropped focused on all goodies.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach collector’s edition is coming into the marketplace alongside the game, and you’ll find that it will come packed with plenty of content. However, you’ll find a physical edition of the game missing. Still, the latest trailer highlights the contents of this edition of the game that you’ll be receiving if you’re willing to pay $229.99.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector’s Edition

  • Digital copy of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach With Early Access
  • Collector’s Box
  • 15″ Magellan Man Statue
  • 3″ Dollman Figurine
  • Art Cards
  • Letter from Hideo Kojima
  • In-Game Items
    • Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
    • Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
    • Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
    • Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
    • Quokka Patch
    • Chiral Feline Patch
    • Why Me? Patch

So, while you won’t get the game’s physical edition, you’ll at least get to play it ahead of everyone else. As a reminder, the game’s full launch is not set to take place until June 26, 2025. So, you’ll have some time to play the first game if you have yet to do so.

With that said, if you’re deadset on just starting up this series with the upcoming sequel, you will find a recap of the first game available. In other news regarding Death Stranding: On the Beach, we recently learned more about how Hideo Kojima came in contact with Luca Marinelli. According to the developer, his portrayal will surpass Death Stranding’s Mads Mikkelsen, which is quite a role to fill.

Recent Videos

WWE 2K25 - Before You Buy

WWE 2K25 - Before You Buy
10 UNREALISTIC Game Mechanics TOO GOOD TO HATE

10 UNREALISTIC Game Mechanics TOO GOOD TO HATE
10 Games Where Enemies LEARN TO FEAR YOU

10 Games Where Enemies LEARN TO FEAR YOU
10 Video Game SECRETS That Blew Our Minds

10 Video Game SECRETS That Blew Our Minds
This is What AAA Games SHOULD LOOK LIKE

This is What AAA Games SHOULD LOOK LIKE
10 Games Where You RISE FROM NOTHING TO POWERFUL

10 Games Where You RISE FROM NOTHING TO POWERFUL
10 Brand NEW Games We Are ACTUALLY HYPED ABOUT

10 Brand NEW Games We Are ACTUALLY HYPED ABOUT
THIS EXPLORATION GAME LOOKS INSANE, GEARS OF WAR TRILOGY RETURNS? & MORE

THIS EXPLORATION GAME LOOKS INSANE, GEARS OF WAR TRILOGY RETURNS? & MORE
10 Games That TRIED to REPLACE Their Fans

10 Games That TRIED to REPLACE Their Fans
Category: Tag: , , ,