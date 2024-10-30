Death Stranding 2 Will Feature A Recap Of The First Game

Death Stranding 2 is quite anticipated. Players are eager to dive back into this world and see where the narrative journey takes them next. But there will be some players who just didn’t get the opportunity to play the first game. Or there could be some of you who just would like a recap to catch you back up. Fortunately, an option will be available so that you can enjoy the game without going through the first installment.

Recently, Hideo Kojima took to their X social media page and uploaded a short clip of the menu screen for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Of course, the screen itself notes that this is just a test and could be subjected to change. While the menu visuals could be swapped out for something else by the time it reaches the public’s hands, we at least know there is a story recap option.

This screen is still very much temporary. pic.twitter.com/R2n9vKLDG0 20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago October 30, 2024

There is a menu option that makes note of a recap for Death Stranding. If you had some areas you didn’t quite grasp or might not remember, it’s best to watch this before starting the game. At the very least, it’s an option for both veteran fans of Death Stranding and newcomers who just want to jump on the latest game from such an iconic developer.

Of course, we might even see this recap roll out online before the game drops. We’ve known some developers who have made this an option to refresh some players’ minds again or catch newcomers up before the latest installment becomes available in the marketplace. Regardless, we should have plenty of time for more details to emerge, not only on this recap option but for the upcoming release of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

At the moment, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will not be released until sometime in 2025. You’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 when the game launches. Meanwhile, Death Stranding is now available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and IOS platforms.