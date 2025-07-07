Death Stranding 2: How To Stop the F8 Voidout | Secret Boss Guide

There’s one final mission for Sam to complete after the credits in Death Stranding 2. A giant BT is threatening the final city, but actually unlocking this encounter can be a huge time sink. If you want to save yourself a lot of time, this is what you need to know — here’s how to fight the giant Gigas BT and unlock the “Saviour of Terminal Fort Knot” trophy. It’s all connected to the Ghost Hunter.

The Ghost Hunter is connected to another secret end-game trophy. After completing the game, you’ll be able to turn on / off your Q-Pid in the System Settings menu. Turn on this setting, which lowers enemy encounter rates in Australia, before visiting the Ghost Hunter. When you attempt to talk to the owner of the bunker, you’ll see that they’re missing — the Ghost Hunter is a ghost themselves. You’ll earn “The Real Story of the Ghost Hunter” trophy for trying.

Just don’t forget to turn off the Q-Pid. You’ll have to turn it off to talk to the Ghost Hunter and complete this secret mission.

How To Get 5 Stars | Ghost Hunter Bunker

To unlock the final optional boss, you’ll need to reach 5 Star rank with the Ghost Hunter. The Ghost Hunter is located in the east of Australia, near the Data Scientist and in the same general region as the Motherhood.

The Ghost Hunter is unlocked by completing “ Sub Order 109: [Breakable] Deliver Proof of an Attack to the Ghost Hunter ” for the Chronobiologist — the first settlement you’ll unlock when crossing the snowy white mountains.

is unlocked by completing “ ” for the — the first settlement you’ll unlock when crossing the snowy white mountains. Complete this order to unlock the Ghost Hunter. You’ll quickly unlock Sub Orders for the Ghost Hunter, including the order to investigate the Headless Riders.

Progress the Ghost Hunter by earning star rankings and completing sub orders. The Ghost Hunter has 3 Sub Orders you must complete before you’ll unlock the 4th and final sub order.

To unlock “ Sub Order 114: Save F8 from a Voidout ” you must complete the following conditions.

” you must complete the following conditions. Complete all 3 Sub Orders that previously appeared at the Ghost Hunter bunker.

that previously appeared at the Ghost Hunter bunker. Reach 5 Stars ranking at the Ghost Hunter.

ranking at the Ghost Hunter. Complete the main story.

After completing 3/4 Sub Orders, the Ghost Hunter will tell Sam that the last order will only appear after Australia is fully connected. After connecting all of Australia, you’ll be locked into the rest of the story.

How To Get 5 Stars Faster : Getting 5 Stars with the Ghost Hunter is tricky due to the lack of standard orders related to his location. To unlock faster, use the Order Search function. Select the “Ghost Hunter” when searching for a location to deliver to, and all available deliveries will appear on your list.

: Getting 5 Stars with the Ghost Hunter is tricky due to the lack of standard orders related to his location. To unlock faster, use the function. Select the “Ghost Hunter” when searching for a location to deliver to, and all available deliveries will appear on your list. More deliveries will appear as time passes. Sleep in-game or do other activities until new Standard Orders appear. Make sure to target the orders with the biggest deliveries to earn lots of points for each delivery.

Once you finish all conditions — you may also need to connect Mr. Impossible to the Chiral Network, learn how that works here — the final sub order should appear.

How To Beat BT Gigas

BT Gigas is a giant, headless human-shaped BT that appeared in the original Death Stranding as a final boss enemy before fully reconnecting the UCA. It appears in the tar sea outside Terminal Fort Knot.

Bring a Coffin to move faster in the tar.

to move faster in the tar. The Battle Guitar is a powerful weapon that deals high damage to BTs. It costs Chiral Crystals to use — but this is a good occasion to use them.

is a powerful weapon that deals high damage to BTs. It costs Chiral Crystals to use — but this is a good occasion to use them. Equip Rocket Launchers, Machine Guns and other powerful anti-BT weapons.

Bring Blood Bags and High Capacity Blood Bags. You’ll be trapped once the battle begins.

Giant BT Octopoid is a good summon for this battle.

The Gigas will summon swarms of Jellyfish BTs from its head stump — shoot these down with a Machine Gun, then swap back to heavy weapons. Aim for the red glowing bulb in the creature’s giant umbilical cord to briefly interrupt its attacks and leave it stunned for a moment.

Th Battle Guitar is especially powerful against Gigas — be prepared to dodge its tentacles when they lunge out to grab Sam. They can pull Sam under. It will also summon swarms of Gazers to attack Sam and attempt to pull him under the tar, killing him instantly. You only have one extra life for this battle, so if you die twice you’ll have to restart from the beginning.

The Gigas isn’t as tough as the Lord of the Tar Lake so if you’ve fought that creature, this one should be a lot easier in comparison. Bring all the right gear and you’ll be able to bring Gigas down.