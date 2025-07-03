Death Stranding 2: How To Unlock Secret Pizza Melee Moves

The Pizza Chef has a big secret waiting for Sam — if you level up his bunker, you’ll earn special melee moves that are much more powerful than anything else in Sam’s arsenal. You can lunge like a madman, spin enemies around like pizza dough or whip yourself in circles to defeat crowds of enemies all at the same time. There are more secrets you’ll earn through the Pizza Chef, so let’s break it down. Here’s what you’ll get for helping the Pizza Chef and all the special moves you’ll unlock.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is a gonzo game that’s full of secret content you can easily miss — some of those secrets include secret BT bosses, a hidden highway battle race, and the always-useful otter hood. Stick with us as we explore the vast Australian outback even deeper and uncover everything that’s worth finding.

The Pizza Chef Bunker Location

The Pizza Chef is a bunker located south of Heartman’s Lab and is encountered automatically during the main story.

He’s a link to all the characters in the north section of the Australia map — and after linking him up, you can choose to completely ignore him. You won’t want to do that, because the Pizza Chef unlocks a variety of special rewards that you won’t find anywhere else, including a ridiculous weapon and a trio of permanently unlocked melee abilities.

After first encountering the Pizza Chef, you’ll be stuck at 1 Star — no matter how many orders you turn in, it will never go over 2 Stars.

How To Earn More Stars?

Complete all of the Pizza Chef’s Main & Sub Orders and progress the story. You’ll need to reach the Motherhood and complete the Main Order to shut down the weapons factory in the desert. Next, return to the Data Scientist and complete here Sub Order “Recover One or More Pizza Containers from the Armed Survivalists“. After completing this order, you’ll be able to find the Pizza Chef to learn a big secret.

After returning from the order, the door to the Pizza Chef’s Bunker will open. Go downstairs and you’ll encounter a Ghost Mech ambush — they’ve been stealing pizza boxes for delivering weapons! Defeat the Ghost Mechs, then interact with the large door at the back of the storage room. This leads to the kitchen and a completely absurd cutscene.

The Pizza Chef and Sam will battle with pizza kung-fu, ending in a stalemate where Sam gets a very good pizza to eat. After this scene, you’ll be able to earn special rewards from the Pizza Chef and rank him up to 5 Stars.

Pizza Chef Rewards

The Pizza Chef gives Sam special melee attack rewards and other absurd items. The melee attacks are all powerful charge-moves that deal extreme damage and can stealth-defeat enemies even a short range away from Sam.

2 Stars : Rubber Pizza Weapon + Great Spinning Pizza Strike

: Rubber Pizza Weapon + Great Spinning Pizza Strike 3 Stars : Machine Gun [MP] Lv. 2 + Pizza Whirlwind Kick

: Machine Gun [MP] Lv. 2 + Pizza Whirlwind Kick 4 Stars : Knitted Cap + Great Spinning Pizza Slam

: Knitted Cap + Great Spinning Pizza Slam 5 Stars: Pizza Chef Suit, Hat, Boots + The Pizza Chef Custom Hologram + Pizza Atami Patch

The Rubber Pizza is a unique stealth weapon that fits in the Grenade Pouch. Throw it at a human enemy’s head to KO them instantly — headshots only, but they’ll knock out humans even if they’re fully armored and carry shields, making this one of the secret best stealth weapons.

The melee attacks are all performed by holding [L2 / R2 / L2+R2 + Circle]. Any of these combinations will unleash one of the ridiculous, over-the-top pizza karate attacks that deal extreme damage in melee range. Learning how to use these abilities can boost your melee combat skills — new trials will unlock in VR Training, so try them all.