Death Stranding 2 Is Too Hot For The PlayStation 5 – Literally!

Death Standing 2: On The Beach is a huge exclusive release for the PlayStation 5 for this year. While it was technically produced for the console by a third party, Kojima Productions received support comparable to that of a first party PlayStation Studio.

With their use of the Decima engine, and the freedom to use a large budget and a long timetable, it really does seem that Kojim Productions received above and beyond others like Arrowhead Game Studios and Shift Up receive.

Death Standing 2: On The Beach was already a critical hit at launch, and in the lead up to the release the hype already grew about the game’s graphics. As reviewers would discuss in their final reviews, the game did not visibly use ray-tracing, but it still had impressive reflections, and was a technical showcase for the PlayStation 5 and the Decima engine.

But today, we found out there is some issue with Death Standing 2: On The Beach and its launch platform. As reported by GameRant, several players are finding that the game is making their PlayStation 5 consoles overheat.

The console does turn on its fan at high speed, and the console also gives the overheating warning. Fans can’t find that switching between Performance and Quality modes does not make a difference. As of now, it appears that it occurs every time players go to the map.

The fan theory is that loading the map itself temporarily removes the frame rate cap, causing the overheating issue, but for now, Kojima Productions and Sony have not confirmed this. The game did already get patched, which improves the console’s performance, but does not remove the problem completely.

For those wondering, while these warnings mostly popped up for the original slim versions of the PlayStation 5, there are also PlayStation 5 Pro users who felt that their console got hot to the touch.

As we reported last month, PlayStation 5 consoles overheating tangibly affected the 2025 EVO fighting game tournament for Guilty Gear Strive. Fighting game players have apparently known about this being an issue for some time, but the stressful conditions of an eSports tournament are considerably difference from just playing at home.

It may be that newer titles that push the PlayStation 5 to its limits will lead to overheating and other potential issues. So we may expect to see more future titles have this come up, and it may lead to a point when patches can only do so much. But for now, we will see if Sony and Kojima Productions can address this issue, sooner or later.