Death Stranding 2: How To Get The Otter Hood | Inventor Guide

The Otter Hood returns in Death Stranding 2 and once again it gives Sam the uncanny ability to stay afloat in water. Normally you can’t easily swim, but the Otter Hood allows you to float on your belly and makes crossing rivers a lot easier. No more draining stamina in deep water. This is a permanent upgrade that Sam can equip (or unequip) at any time with no penalties — it’s one of the few pieces of headgear that unlocks new abilities for Sam, so you’ll want to unlock it ASAP.

The Otter Hood is developed by an optional character called the Inventor. To get the hood, you’ll need to find his island — and at first, it looks impossible to reach. The island is located north of the Mine North of F1 and is surrounded by a bottomless tar pit that sucks up vehicles. You won’t get delivery orders to go here; you’ll need to find deliveries that washed ashore instead. This is what you need to know.

The Inventor | Prepper Bunker Location

The Inventor is a prepper located on the west coast of Australia — he is on a small island surrounded by tar. The island only becomes accessible in Episode 6 after the Main Order Deliver All Aid Packages and Chiral Printer to F1. This is following a major Gate Quake that changes the landmass slightly and wrecks West Fort Knot.

After delivering the Aid Packages, go to the inventor’s island north of the Mine North of F1. His beach is now littered with lost packages Sam can recover. Picking up a package marked for “The Inventor” will show his nearby location. The problem is reaching it.

How To Reach The Inventor: The Inventor’s Bunker is on an island surrounded by bottomless tarpits. To reach the island, use your scanner to find yellow areas in the tar. These are difficult terrain but it’s passable. There are multiple roads through the tar big enough for pick-up trucks — one is on the left and another is on the right when facing the bunker.

The tar pits don’t immediately suck you down, so even if you stray from the yellow path briefly, you can still correct yourself while riding a vehicle.

What Does The Inventor Give You?

The Inventor gives Sam items from the first Death Stranding — but they’re incredibly useful. You’ll earn the Otter Hood first and then variants of the Stun Grenade.

1 Star : Otter Hood

: Otter Hood 2 Star : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade 3 Star: Remote Stun Grenade

Deliver the lost cargo on the beach outside the Inventor’s island to get started — there should be enough cargo here to rank up Sam to 2 Star if you bring the Inventor everything.

The Otter Hood is an Easter egg item rewarded by celebrity appearance Conan O’Brien in the original Death Stranding, and it’s back here with the exact same functionality. While swimming, Sam can flip onto his back and float like an otter, making crossing large bodies of water a lot easier.

Stun Grenades are also very useful. These weapons explode with an electricity discharge that knocks out humans and mechs. Even better, it can be used to temporarily disable vehicles — which is actually it’s most useful function. Having a weapon to stop bandits, brigands or survivalists in their heavily armed vehicles make all the difference on tough missions.