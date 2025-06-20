Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic – How to Unlock the True Ending

There’s a big secret waiting at the end of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic.

To achieve the true ending in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic, you’ll need to beat the game at least once — it leads to the spookiest, creepiest and longest pay-off of the game, and one that’s worth experiencing if you want to see everything in the spiritual sequel to Security Breach. There’s a lot to this ending, so let’s dive right into the step-by-step process you’ll need to take to earn the “Moon.exe” secret ending.

Step #1: Get 24/25 Collectibles

To earn the secret “Moon.exe” ending you’ll need to find all 25 collectibles in the game. Only 24 are available on your first playthrough — the last collectible only appears after finishing the “Parachute.exe” ending and starting a new game, carrying over all your previous collectibles.

Remember, you can only find 24 on your first playthrough. Aim to complete the hidden Parachute.exe ending on your first playthrough. Here’s how to get it.

Step #2: Unlock the “Parachute.exe” Ending

After acquiring Executive Access with your Data Diver, return to the Main Terminal. You’ll now be able to run a program called “Parachute.exe” with your Executive Access unlocked. This unlocks a ride to a new area called the Main House.

Inside the Main House you’ll be stalked by a killer animatronic. Follow this ending and you can choose to keep the Data Diver at the end instead of handing it over.

If you keep the Data Diver, you’ll keep all your collectible data when you start a new game. That’s the important step.

Step #3: Get The 25th Collectible

After playing through the “Parachute.exe” ending, keep the Data Diver and start a new game. In New Game+ you’ll keep all the collectibles you’ve found so far. To unlock the final level of access privileges, you’ll need the 25th collectible.

Final Collectible Location: Return to the main Security Office and collect the White Tiger Doll.

With all 25 collectibles you can now unlock the secret ending. A new program will become available on the main terminal.

Step #4: Earn Glitched Permissions

Use any terminal with access to Parachute.exe — after finding all 25 collectibles, a new program will unlock. Play through “Moon.exe” to earn the Glitched Permission for your Data Diver. This is the final access level and allows you to unlock the doors in the main house mansion accessible through the Parachute.exe ending path.

The Moon.exe game is an adventure with multiple choices — even if you die on a path, you can reset at a checkpoint. This is a very long game and it might take awhile to complete.

After finishing Moon.exe and earning the Glitched Permissions, run Parachute.exe to return to the mansion.

At the main house, you can now unlock the Glitched Permission locked doors. These doors contain secret tapes — unlock doors to access all the tapes, then assemble them in another locked room on the top floor of the mansion.

Drop the tapes you find through the glitched doors into the Inventory Storage machine to save them for later. Once you’ve found all six, go to the assembly room — there’s an inventory machine here. Put them all together to unlock a vent that leads to the ending.

Before entering the vent, take out the White Tiger Doll and carry it with you.

If you bring the doll with you into the vent, you’ll unlock the secret ending. Congratulations, you’ve just seen everything Secret of the Mimic has to offer.