Five Nights At Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic – All Codes & Password Solutions

Solve some secrets (of the mimic) in this first-person Five Nights At Freddy’s sequel. Here’s how to open every locked door.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is the terrifying new entry in the FNaF’s series and the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach game — which we covered extensively when it originally released. The sequel is set in a whole new location but follows the same basic format.

You’re let loose in a supremely creepy location that’s packed with all-new and all-weird animatronic monsters. The old-timey funfair is a far spookier environment, and you’ll encounter a whole lot of puzzles on your playthrough. To help you survive, we’ve collected the solutions for every code or password puzzle in the game. Some of them are always the same, while others have random solutions, you’ll need to solve yourself. Learn how to conquer every puzzle with the full guide below.

Codes & Password Puzzle Solutions

The following puzzle codes and passwords are always the same — if the solution is different every playthrough, we’ll explain how to solve the puzzle instead.

Locked Green Door Near The Workshop Solution : [2-6-2-9-4]



To find this answer, look at the four monitors in the main Security Office. The code appears in the monitors.

Balcony in the Welcome Room Solution : [0-1-5-8]



Get the code from Ms. Helpful and use this code on one of the balconies in the large Welcome Room.

Birthday Showroom #1 Code Solution : [4-7-8-2]



Access the Birthday Showroom through the Big Top Showroom. The code is shown on monitors — it’s tricky to tell where it starts, but the code begins on the wheel. This unlocks the path to the next Birthday Showroom.

Birthday Showroom #2 Code Solution : [0-4-3-4]



To solve this code, check the monitors again. This time look at the green blocks.

Admin Wing Code Solution : [0-1-3-5-0]



In the Admin Wing, there are mailboxes with notes referencing how the code has changed. Read all the notes and add up the numbers to get the solution.

Retail Showroom Code Solution : [8-0-6-2-5]



The Retail Showroom is located past the Welcome Showroom. In the back, there’s a keypad — the solution is on monitors that are accessible through a locked door at the main Security Room once you have full security access.

Puzzle Solutions Guide

The following puzzles have randomized solutions that are different for each playthrough. Here’s how to solve these puzzles.

Big Top Showroom Balcony Puzzle Solution : Match the photo with the mannequins in the lower level of the showroom. Each mannequin has a number on its back. Use the hats to match which mannequins have which numbers.



The answer to this puzzle changes every time. It’s relatively easy compared to one of the final puzzles in the game — getting the House code.

David’s House Code Solution : Collect all five photos and take note of the colors on David’s name. Each letter is associated with a different color. Watch the clips and write down the numbers in order. D (Green), A (Pink / Purple), V (Blue), I (Red), D (Yellow)



Collect the numbers and you’ll solve the puzzle. It’s one of the trickiest in the game, but it’s possible once you’ve figured out the secret. That’s all the major puzzles in the game — skipping a few of the smaller ones — but there’s one major puzzle left to solve. After beating the game once, there’s a secret true ending puzzle that’s too complicated to cover here.