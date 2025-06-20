Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic – Where to Find All Collectibles

Get every collectible in Secret of the Mimic with our complete locations guide.

There are 25 hidden collectibles in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic and you’ll need them all to unlock a very secret true ending that’s only possible to access after playing the story through twice. Some of these collectibles are very well hidden, and some have puzzles blocking access — we’ll explain everything you need to know to complete your collectibles list and take one step closer to the true ending.

For more help with Secret of the Mimic, check out our complete code solutions guide.

All Collectibles Locations

There are 25 collectibles in Secret of the Mimic — each one can be deposited in the item storage system and saved for the future. You’ll need to deposit them after finding the collectible to “save” it. You’ll need to find all 25 to access the secret ending.

Collectible #1 : Sharpay Plushie (Maintenance Corridor) – In a present box in the Maintenance Corridor, after the first encounter with the elephant.

Collectible #6 : Grand Prize Trophy (Big Top Showroom) – In the creepy showroom full of mannequins, go to the Prize Wheel game and spin the wheel twice. After earning the Grand Prize, the doors will open and lead to another present box.

: Fredbear Singing Record (Theater) – Through another locked door in the Theater Projector Room. Collectible #10: Fallfest Ticket Booth (Backstage) – Returning to the backstage area after completing the theater, backtrack from the crane puzzle through the Admin Doors. Take the doors to the Workshop and to the Theater backrooms, then follow the stairs up. Move the catwalk platforms with the crane to access the present box. Then you can backtrack to the puzzle and use the elevator to reach the present.

Collectible #11 : Toy Hammer (Workshop) – In the same area, access the Workshop through a door after completing the Theater using Admin Access. In the wrecked area, duck under the fallen vents to reach the present box.

: Pet Fish Net (Welcome Show) – Reaching the Upper Walkways area of the Welcome Showroom, there’s a present box on the catwalk. Collectible #14 : Birthday Cake (Admin Wing) – In the office with the cupcake animatronics, you’ll need to input a code in the locked door to get this collectible. The code is [0-1-3-5-0].

: Birthday Cake (Admin Wing) – In the office with the cupcake animatronics, you’ll need to input a code in the locked door to get this collectible. The code is [0-1-3-5-0]. Collectible #15: David Blocks (Warehouse) – Inside the Warehouse, ride the trolley car elevator to the upper floor and follow the stairs to the top. There’s a clown teeth game you can play — knock down four teeth to squeeze through and reach a hidden vent. This leads to the other side of the upper warehouse where you’ll find the present box.

Collectible #16 : Star Orphan Night Light (Storytime Showroom) – Return to the showroom and use the clown teeth mini-game on the right. Throw the beanbags through the teeth to create a passage through — in the backstage, find a Creator Access locked door. Restore power while avoiding the stalker to reach another Creator Access door in the basement. In this large area, you’ll need to reach the blocked-up wall in the back and hit the red button. This removes the star-shaped lights blocking a vent through a Creator Access door nearby. Hit the button and run away, enter the vent, and you’ll find the Star Orphan present in the small hide-away.

Collectible #18 : Lil’ Sewing Kit (Main Hallway) – Near the Manager’s Office elevator there’s a locked door with a keypad. Input the code [2-6-2-9-4] to unlock it.

Collectible #21 : Swing Bee Honey Bottle (Manager’s Office) – To reach this area, return to the Birthday Showroom after completing it and input a code to unlock the door behind the present. Input the code [4-7-8-2] to unlock the door. This leads back into the Manager’s Office area. Inside the office, look to the left for a big golden present with a hole in it. Crawl inside the vent to reach an area guarded by a hedgehog. Use the red button to lure it away and sneak down the hallway — there’s another keypad at the end. Input the code [0-4-3-4] to finally get the present box.

Collectible #23 : Rainy Day Boot (Warehouse) – Backtrack to the mini-game area where Deadeye Roxy’s is located. Complete it and take the blaster with you to the Warehouse. There’s a second shooting minigame in the back of the Warehouse. Beat it to earn this collectible.

This is the last collectible, and it’s required to earn the secret “Moon.exe” ending. The last collectible ONLY appears if you beat the game using the “Parachute.exe” ending and start a new game.