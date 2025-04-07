inZOI: How To Cure ZOI & Get Infinite Cash [Money Cheat]

Your ZOI have needs in inZOI — the unfinished by ridiculously ambitious life simulation game that’s trying to steal a little attention from The Sims. With no new Sims on the horizon, we’re forced to look elsewhere for a free simulation experience, and while inZOI has a lot of room to grow, it’s already so packed with bizarre features and weirdly powerful editing tools, it just might be the game you’ve been looking for your whole life.

And in its unfinished state, there’s a lot of weird bugs. It isn’t always clear how to find the items you need, and while you can play to earn money the normal way, you can also skip the grind and give yourself all the riches in the world at any time. Some of the biggest problems players are experiencing right now are related to money and to sickness. If your ZOI — the equivalent of a Sim — is sick, here’s how to cure them. And money really cures all illnesses, so we’ll talk about how to give yourself infinite in-game currency first.

How To Use The Money Cheat

The money in inZOI is called Meows — and to give yourself infusion of $100,000 Meows you can use the in-game, built-in money cheat. This is available at any time and allows you to cheat to build the house of your dreams or just buy whatever stuff you want. Here’s how it works.

Money Cheat : Press the “ ? ” (Question Mark) button on the lower-right of the menu. This is the tutorial menu.

: Press the “ ” (Question Mark) button on the lower-right of the menu. This is the tutorial menu. This will open a menu with multiple options. Select “Use Money Cheat” to activate the cheat and give yourself a pile of Meows.

The money cheat gives $100,000 Meows and can be used as many times as you want. There’s no limit to the creativity and there’s no limit to how many funds you can give yourself. Enjoy building as many lavish homes as you want.

How To Cure Zoi

Zoi — your characters — can become sick. They get have allergies or get more seriously sick, which affects their mood. There are three ways to cure them. You can go to the doctor and pay money or use two home healing methods that skip the hospital visit.

Immunity Donut : Open the Zoi Map -> Meow Store to purchase special items.

: Open the -> to purchase special items. Scroll to the Immunity Donut and buy it. It costs $100 Meows.

This one-time consumable donut cures all sickness. It instantly heals your character with a magical solution. If you want a less magical healing option, you can also use a normal First Aid Kit to heal your Zois.

First Aid Kit : In Build Mode , select the Bathroom accessories category and choose Props .

: In , select the accessories category and choose . Scroll through the props to find the First Aid Kit. Place it in your home.

Now that the First Aid Kit is installed in your home, use it to heal sickness and any other health-related problems. It’s very easy — and it’s also very easy to miss this incredibly useful item box while building. Every home needs a First Aid Kit!