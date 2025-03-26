inZOI Fans Win DRM Battle As Developers Confirm They Will Remove It

We’ve seen concerns on both ends when it comes to DRM. For some players, DRM is problematic and concerning for performance. It might take a hit with your performance, but on the flip side, it provides protection. Developers can ensure their game is free from being spread around online, with players obtaining the title without having paid for it. Still, it looks like the player concerns outweighed developers regarding inZOI.

Fans discovered that Denuvo DRM was attached to inZOI. That left some fans concerned, not only because it might hurt performance but also because it could be problematic for modding. Developers didn’t immediately remove the DRM from the game. Instead, thanks to a post on the game’s official Steam page, it was revealed that developers took time to consider the options carefully.

After debating with the teams attached to the game, inZOI developers have opted to deliver this title without the DRM attached. While they are concerned about the risks of the game being cracked and illegally distributed after release, they are more concerned about mod support. By removing DRM, it allows more options for players to create new mods and customization options for the game.

Developers want inZOI to be highly moddable but don’t anticipate it being featured when the base game drops. Instead, as mentioned in the same Steam page update post, developers are planning the first stage of mod support in May. This will open up the ability for players to use tools like Maya and Blender to create custom content. However, you can expect more mod content and customization options later on.

If you haven’t been following this game, inZOI is an upcoming life simulator game that most compare to The Sims. As mentioned, it will finally be available through early access on Steam on March 27, 2025. However, beyond that, we should also see the game release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms later on. Unfortunately, we’re still in the dark about when consoles will receive the game. But while we wait for the game to drop on early access, you can view a trailer for the game below.