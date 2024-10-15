13 Best NEW Upcoming Simulation Games of 2025

If you can’t pull it off in the real world then why not try out these simulation games? Here are some of games we’re anticipating to play throughout 2025.

#13 Falling Frontier

For those looking for a spacefaring simulator to have fun in, Falling Frontier might be one to keep an eye on.

In it, you’re part of a group from Earth that has entered a new star system and set up shop. The problem is that there are rogue elements from Earth that have also entered the system and want to make it theirs.

The struggle is on to build up your fleets, expand your defenses, and set up outposts so you can truly make this a new home for humanity.

Strategy is paramount here, so do things the right way, or else suffer the consequences!

#12 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

As we’ve proven by now, not all “simulator” games need to have a “realistic” setting for you to have fun in; sometimes, you just need to live a life in a certain world and see where it takes you! Nothing wrong with that, right?

In Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, you’ll find yourself on a ruined island, and the only way to save it is to both build it up in the present and travel to the past to fix it. The more you travel back and forth, the more your options open up!

Plus, characters from past entries will pay you a visit! So if you’ve been looking for the next entry in the series, here it is!

#11 Roman Empire Wars

The Roman Empire remains one of the greatest and most powerful nations to ever gather in the world. Many video games have been built in their honor so people could “feel the power” of the Roman Legions. Our next game, Roman Empire Wars, is one such title.

In it, you’ll become the next Emperor of Rome! With you in charge, you’ll need to muster your armies and take on the other nations rising against you. With each victory, you’ll expand your land, lay claim to your greatness, and showcase why Rome isn’t meant to be trifled with.

Will you bring great glory to Rome, Emperor?

#10 Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a noble and have a realm to call your own, Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn is the title to get that feeling from.

The title puts you as a noble who has lost their lands during a war. Through your guiding hand, you’ll help your loyal subjects rebuild and make it better than ever before!

Truly, the thrust of this game is to put you in command and show you how every decision you make will affect everything around you. What kind of ruler will you be? One who is kind? Or will you be one that is cruel?

#9 Polyaris

Imagine a situation where you are pretty much alone in a frozen part of the world doing scientific ventures when, all of a sudden, a war breaks out, and the world basically comes to an end. The people you KNEW that were on the other side of this icy veil aren’t coming to help you. So, now, you must survive all on your own.

That’s what this title is all about. You’ll wander around this snowy land and attempt to stay warm, get all the supplies you need, and attempt to figure out what led to the world’s destruction. Even when you figure that answer out, what are you going to do about it?

#8 Prison Architect 2

It’s fair to say that you don’t all think about prison that much. However, have you ever wondered what it would be like to build and RUN a prison? If you think you’re up to that challenge, you’ll want to try out Prison Architect 2. The game is exactly what it sounds like. You’ll start off with building a prison, then slowly work to grow and improve it so that the inmates are fairly taken care of, while also not getting the opportunity to escape.

Yes, the escapes that the inmates plan are a key part of the game. They want to get out, and you have to ensure they don’t.

#7 Wanderstop

How about we show you a simulation game with a bit of a twist? In Wanderstop, you’ll run a tea shop in the middle of a forest. Don’t worry, you’ll get plenty of customers. In fact, part of the challenge is creating all the different kinds of teas that are perfectly suited for these new customers.

The twist is who runs the store: Alta. She is a former fighter who ends up running this place, and she hates it. She doesn’t want to be here, and yet, she might find, with your help, that this is the perfect place for her. It just might take a little time.

#6 Hotel Galactic

Who here thinks that they have what it takes to run a hotel? Okay, now, who here has what it takes to run an intergalactic hotel? If you want to give the latter a shot, try out Hotel Galactic! This is a special hotel simulator with a Studio Ghibli-style twist.

You’ll be given a hotel that isn’t in the best of shape and then be asked to fix it up! That shouldn’t be too hard, right? You’ll work to not only build up the hotel but ensure it runs smoothly, that you have the right staff for it, and that your customers are treated properly. Again, that shouldn’t be too hard, right…?

#5 Copa City

There’s a lot of effort that goes into bringing a global sports event into a city that isn’t naturally ready for it. If you don’t believe us, then you can take a stab at doing it yourself with Copa City! In the game, you’ll prepare for a large-scale soccer event, as in “world soccer,” and then attempt to get the city in question ready for all that comes with it.

That means making sure that the businesses are ready for it, that there are places for the games to be played, for people to get everything they could possibly want from the event, and more!

Still seem simple now?

#4 Ascent of Ashes

In a true post-apocalyptic situation, the best way for a person to survive is to become part of a group and work with others to build up their situation and see what comes from it. In Ascent of Ashes, you’ll be a colony leader and have to help the group you’re with to restart life as they know it.

You’ll start by building a base and then working to grow crops and get other important supplies to help the others survive.

However, you’ll also have to work hard to protect them from outsiders. Each survivor you have is special, and when they are injured or die, your group will suffer.

#3 Wreckfest 2

Not all simulation games are created equal, and we’d be lying if we didn’t say that Wreckfest 2 might be the coolest out of the entire bunch we’ve talked about so far. The game isn’t just a racing game, the team behind it developed a special physics engine so that you could accurately see and witness what happens when cars hit each other, or other objects, in certain ways.

Sure, you can still do races, and you’ll want to try and win them. But we also feel that you’re going to want to experience all the different ways that things can crash, and admire the beauty of it all.

#2 Frontier Governor

One of the cooler elements of simulation titles is that they sometimes put you in various regions or points of history and attempt to make you work with “what you have” to see what comes from it. In Frontier Governor, you’ll become part of Korean history during the 15th century. You’ll be given the job of a governor and sent to a rather harsh and rough environment in an attempt to build it up and extend the dynasty.

You’ll have to take care of multiple “grades” of land. So, start simple, build your way upward, and see just how big you can make these places.

#1 Medic: Pacific War

When it comes to war titles, they often put you as a soldier or leader and have you carry out “battle plans” that have you trying to take out the enemy or their strongholds. But, in Medic: Pacific War, the task is a bit different. Your job is not to take lives but to save them. You are a medic, and your job is to get to the battlefield, save as many lives as you can, and help ensure, in your own way, that victory happens for your side.

With requests for aid coming from multiple people, you’ll need to work fast to save as many people as possible.