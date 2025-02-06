Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Earn Infinite Money Early

G

Coin, called Groschen in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is your most important tool for survival. At the start of the game, you’ll have no coin and no way to easily make more. If you want to start collecting plenty of cash early — or at least enough to stay alive, stay fed and buy a few pieces of armor — you’re going to need to follow a very specific path. There are a few ways to make money, and eventually leveling up your rogue skills is the best way. Too bad that’s going to take a long, long time. Here are other ways you can earn cash fast.

Win The Archery Contest

In the starting town of Troskowitz, you can earn some coin by travelling south. Go to Nebakov Fortress to challenge the locals to an Archery Contest. There’s an Archery Range here and you can repeat the job as many times as you want — you’ll want to get a Crossbow for easy shooting. We’ve got a location for a Crossbow and free bolts right here.

This is an incredibly easy way to earn coins and level up your Marksman abilities. You’ll earn about 200~ coin for every victory, averaging about 90 coin per minute. This is easily the fastest way to earn coin early in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and almost seems broken in how fast you can earn cash. There are more ways, but they’re all much more generalized than this — and other towns and areas have their own Archery Contests. There are at least six in the world, and they’re all worth doing. Build up your Marksmanship enough and you’ll be winning faster.

To win, just get a crossbow and shoot more targets than your opponent. That’s it. The Crossbow is the easiest weapon to use for this, but any bow will work.

Brew Savior Schnapps and Chamomile Decoction

During the prologue, you’ll learn how to brew Savior Schnapps and Chamomile Decoction at any alchemist bench. The ingredients for these items are relatively easy to find — there are many Chamomile Decoction ingredients in the fields up the hill near the Lady Bozhena’s hut. Savior Schnapps can be found near the Miller in Troskowitz.

Raid Bandit Camps & Sell Everything

The most straightforward way to make cash is through raiding bandit camps and taking everything. Items can be instantly transferred to your horse inventory when you pick them up, so getting a horse with a saddle bag is essential. Learn where to get a free horse right away here.

In the early game, most bandit camps will be too tough to raid. Wait until you get Plate Armor and improve your weapon skills — eventually, you’ll get tough enough to raid. When you do, kill everyone and loot everything. The only thing you won’t want to touch are the horses. Taking the horses will be considered a crime — probably because they were stolen from other villagers. Stealing the gear and opening the chests is all fair game. You can sell at any vendor for a quick profit.

NOTE: Vendors will refresh their items and their coin bank every few days.

Follow the Blacksmith Side-Quests

Talk to Radovan the Smith in the town of Troskowitz. Ignore the Miller and follow the Blacksmith jobs — they’re much easier, and if you follow them, you’ll eventually travel to Semine where you’ll find your lost horse Pebble. This is a simple, straightforward way to progress and earn money.

The Miller is another good method for making money, but it’s too difficult for the early game. You’ll need Lockpicks and stealth-based gear to complete his quests. The Blacksmith doesn’t require anything else and will get you a few hundred coin.

And that’s it! Working with the Miller is worth it because you’ll learn how to lockpick — and get a chest you can practice with endlessly. It is a tougher route to take but it’s worth exploring no matter what — you’ll want those skills for late game and chests are filled with valuables to rob. Stealing isn’t the only way to make big money, but it will help later in the story.