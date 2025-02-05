Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get Free Plate Armor & Sword

Get geared up for a long journey. Here’s where to find Plate Armor, Shield and Sword right at the start.

You’ll start Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 with very little. If you want soldier armor and a military sword, you can access it all by robbing the barracks in the starting area of the game. Sneaking in and taking everything is the easy part — it’s getting the key that can be tricky. If you’re feeling like getting up to some larceny, here’s how to get a full set of gear right at the start of the game.

How To Open The Locked Barracks Door

At the start of Kingdom Come 2, you’ll have nothing. To start looting and get great gear, wait until night and look for a guard on the northern white building of Troskowitz. At night, you can pickpocket the guard to get the Barracks Key.

Barracks Key Location : In Troskowitz , wait until night to pickpocket a guard on the northern edge of the settlement. He’ll be near a white building.

: In , wait until night to pickpocket a guard on the northern edge of the settlement. He’ll be near a white building. Select [ Rob ] and Search Purse — select the bottom “?” symbol to get the Barracks Key .

] and — select the bottom “?” symbol to get the . Save and quit before attempting this! If you fail, you’ll need to reload a save much earlier in th game. Save and quit to keep your save file so you can try again if you’re caught.

The key unlocks the barracks door near the Stables. Look for a small building with a locked door in the center of the barracks. This is the armory. You can pick the lock, but stealing the key is much, much easier.

Entering this area counts as trespassing, so make sure that you sneak in at night. Stay crouched and you can rob the chest inside for valuable loot.

Getting A Full Set of Plate Mail

The Barracks Chest in Troskowitz contains a ridiculous amount of useful early game gear. This first chest contains so much gear, there’s no way to take it all. The chests in this barracks area contain a full set of Plate Armor.

Here’s a few items we recommend you collect.

Knight Shield

Old Hunting Crossbow & x30 Crude Bolts

Open Bascinet [Head]

Tournament Kettle Hat [Head]

Short Chainmail [Body]

Smooth Cuirass [Body]

Chainmail Gauntlets [Arms]

Plate Knight Gauntlets [Arms]

Half Plate Legs [Legs]

This is almost a full set of Plate Mail, including a strong shield and a crossbow if you want to deal ranged damage. The next set of gear is trickier.

How To Get The Military Sword

To get the second chest, go to the barracks kitchen through the door opposite of the storage room. You must do this at night — open the kitchen door, then go through the back-right door to a room with sleeping guards. By very quiet here or you’ll alert them. Remove armor that might make too much noise and bathe to avoid alerting guards with your stink.

There’s a chest to the left as you enter. This chest contains even more useful gear you’ll want to take and equip ASAP.

Military Sword

This chest contains more bits of armor and crude weapons like the Common Warhammer, Light Mace and Reinforced Bludgeon. These weapons aren’t as important as the Sword. You’ll want to get a sword and get proper, useful training early on to make it as good as it can be.