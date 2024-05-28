Hades 2: How To Get Shaderot And How To Use It

Where to find Shaderot and how to use it in Hades 2.

Hades 2 likes to repeat “Death to Chronos” every chance it gets, but performing the act is much harder than you might think. Sure, improving your combat skills will help you take the Titan down, but ultimately, there is a limit to what you can do with brute force alone.

This is because Hades 2 has a fairly hefty crafting-based progression system. Where there is crafting there are resources, and if you want to improve your odds at victory, you need to gather them all. Shaderot is one such resource, and in this guide, we will walk you through how to find it and how to use it.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Find Shaderot In Hades 2

Shaderot is one of the hardest to acquire resources in Hades 2. This is entirely down to its location, as Shaderot can only be found in Tartarus. For those not familiar with the location – that’s the final area of the game. Because of the difficulty involved in Hades 2, it might take you several hours to even see the golden halls of Tartarus, let alone find its treasures.

Shaderot – like most resources – can only be found in Tartarus. It is exclusive to this region so if you want to get your hands on it, you have to put in the work every run. This also means Charon will not sell you Shaderot and the Wretched Broker doesn’t have any to trade. Oh, and you can’t grow it at the Crossroads.

That being said, Shaderot being a wild plant has its advantages. Most notably, you don’t need any tools to gather it. Simply approach and interact with it. You will get a single Shaderot per plant, and you can expect to find 1 or 2 plants per complete run through Hades.

To make tracking Shaderot down easier, we recommend using the Reagent Sensing Incantation. This will permanently point you towards any resources in a room. It becomes almost impossible to miss any resource from that point onward. This is especially useful as there is currently no way to increase the yield or spawn rate of Shaderot. You don’t want to miss any.

What Is Shaderot Used For In Hades 2

Being a rare resource, Shaderot has a fairly low number of uses. You will usually find that Hades 2 makes common resources more useful during a playthrough. Shaderot has no major gameplay mixups in its Incantation pool. The most interesting is unlocking the Record Keeper who keeps track of your stats. Not exactly mind-blowing stuff.

Shaderot does play a role in unlocking the Aspect Of Pan for the Sister Blades. New weapons are always exciting so for that reason alone you should be eyeing up Shaderot.

Even though Shaderot has limited use in the current build of Hades 2 doesn’t mean that more Incantations won’t become available as the Early Access progresses. It never hurts to have a hefty stockpile of resources – especially when they are this difficult to acquire.

Finally, like with all wild plants, the Wretched Broker is not interested in buying it from you.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.