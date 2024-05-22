The Best PlayStation 5 Split-Screen Co-op Games

The PS5 is doing well, and one of the reasons for this is that it has a large amount of games that feed various gamers needs. For example, it has plenty of co-op titles. To be clear, these games aren’t in any particular order, and we’re focusing more on local co-op than online co-op. Plus, these are about “version releases” on the PS5, not just ones you could play because they were on PS4. This would be a different list if we added games that released on PlayStation 4 and are accessible through the PlayStation 5.

Of course, no list is perfect. These are just some of our personal favorites we’ve enjoyed playing with friends and loved ones. We’re bound to have missed some excellent video games. So we hope to hear some feedback from you on what games we should look at potentially add. With that being said, here are some of our favorite PlayStation 5 split-screen co-op games.

Baldur’s Gate 3

The glory of Baldur’s Gate 3 is not something to overlook. You might think it’s a game that’s “hyped up too much,” but it’s not. It deserves everything it gets, and part of the reason people love it is because you can play it in co-op.

All you have to do is pick your characters and jump into the story! The RPG’s dynamic changes when there’s two people having to work together and make decisions, so be ready for that.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is the “final version” of the roguelike classic that puts you as a young boy trying to flee his fate while evading all sorts of monsters. It’s not for the faint of heart, but if you can endure it, it’s quite a game.

Plus, thanks to a previous update, there’s a 4-person co-op feature that you can enjoy here so you can take on these horrors with friends instead of battling them alone.

Borderlands 3

There’s never any rest for the wicked. You all should know that by now. Borderlands 3 took a long time to get made, but it was worth it in the end. The whole point of the title is working together with friends to create memorable experiences…as you blast all your enemies into a million pieces with various kinds of weapons. It’s the pinnacle of the looter shooter franchise in many respects.

Plus, with multiple characters to have fun with, you can play the title in many different ways with friends.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

For many games, “co-op” is something you don’t have to do to enjoy the title. But with games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, co-op is something you HAVE to do, as that’s the whole point of the game. It’s a full-on co-op adventure title.

Specifically, this is a game about two brothers who have to work together to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles to get a cure for their sick father. Brotherhood and cooperation are at this game’s core, so embrace it when you play it with another.

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

While The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes is the third game in the anthology horror series, it was the first to release on PS5. You can check out the others in any order you choose as they are all standalone titles that focus on deep, terrifying stories mixed with choices that affect where everything goes.

In this case, you’ll play as soldiers during the Iraqi War who stumble upon something they shouldn’t have. Now, trapped with enemies both familiar and not, you and a friend will have make key decisions that will determine if your characters survive the night or not.

Diablo 4

If you’re looking for a more action RPG kind of thing to have fun with friends in, Blizzard has you covered with Diablo 4. The game brings everything you love about the series back to full form with a gripping new story, visuals, and plenty of customization options to keep you entertained for some time.

Playing with friends will make the journey through the various realms easier. Just don’t get cocky! These monsters won’t hesitate to kill you.

Human: Fall Flat

While some co-op titles are all about working together with friends to have serious adventures, Human: Fall Flat is more about having fun while doing wacky things with friends. In the game, you’ll go to multiple levels and attempt to solve puzzles. The “problem” is that the human characters are anything but basic in how they react to physics.

That means there will be plenty of hijinx going around as you to try to work your way through each challenge.

It Takes Two

Here’s another title that is truly all about working together with your partner. After all, it’s a co-op adventure title that you literally can’t play without another person. Meet It Takes Two.

The game is about two parents who are going to get divorced. Their kid finds out about this and accidentally transforms them into dolls. Now, they must work through their problems and find a way to get back to their human forms. The game’s puzzles are all about cooperation, so work together to get through!

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Want another lighthearted adventure to have fun with? Or perhaps you have kids who need a fun co-op adventure to do together? Well, I have that for you with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! If you’ve played any Lego video game ever, you know what’s coming.

This single game covers all nine main Star Wars films, meaning you’ll have an expansive roster of characters to play as and adventures to work through. May the Force be with you.

Moving Out 2

The sequel to the popular physics title, Moving Out 2 will put your balance and teamwork to the test as you have to help even more people get packed up for various moves! Oh, and did I mention you’ll be going across dimensions in the sequel? Because you will.

Regardless, you’ll want to work together with your fellow F.A.R.T. members to get every job done and help the good people of Packmore and the various dimensions you end up in.

Nobody Saves The World

While Nobody Saves The World might sound like a gloomy title, it’s actually a rather fun one! In this action RPG you play a character named “Nobody,” who has to try and save the world using only a single ability: transformation.

You and your co-op friend will slowly unlock numerous transformations to wield. Each is different and has special abilities, so use the one you feel is best for the challenges ahead!

And with a vast world and multiple bosses to fight, you will have challenges.

Overcooked 2

I’m sure some of you have cooked with friends in the past, but Overcooked 2 will take your cooking teamwork to the next level. After all, you’re not just cooking in this game; you’re saving the world from zombie-bread monsters. This is real, I promise.

You’ll travel the world and find yourselves in unique kitchen arrangements that require precision and teamwork to get orders done and receive a high score.

Don’t let the people go hungry!

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

No, I’m not talking about the Little Big Planet titles; those are on an entirely different system. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the many spinoffs the series has had, and it will feature you and some friends going up against the dangerous Vex and getting creative in dealing with his vile plans!

There are multiple modes of play within the game, including the campaign mode and a party mode! The title is truly about getting creative and having fun while using your mind. So have at it and see what pops out!

Fortnite

While it’s true that Fortnite is a co-op title, it’s also fair to say that Fortnite is a game that can ruin friendships. After all, if you play in the main mode of this battle royale giant, your goal is to KILL your friends so that you can be the last one standing in the end.

However, there are co-op modes that are “kinder” and allow you to work together to achieve common goals. So, I guess you could play those modes instead.

The Ascent

Welcome to the future! It’s a Cyberpunk-style world now, and the corporations have basically enslaved all of humanity! That sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Anyway, The Ascent is an isometric-style action RPG where you’ll try to unravel a conspiracy behind a corporation suddenly shutting down and causing chaos as a result.

You and your party can upgrade your characters how you see fit to survive the war-torn areas you’ll travel through on your quest for answers.

Escape Academy

Do you like escape rooms but aren’t able to travel to where they are? Then Escape Academy is a game you and your friends will want to play!

The game is set within a school that is dedicated to the art of escape, and you’ll need to work together to not only get free of your confines but get good grades!

Then, when you want to challenge your friends, you can head to the arena rooms and see if you can get out before your friends do!

Goat Simulator 3

Ah, Goat Simulator 3. This game is so wacky and crazy that defining it is almost impossible. The game is something you can do just about anything in as a goat and not have a care in the world. The team behind the game certainly doesn’t care that it’s technically a buggy mess of a title; that’s part of what makes it great!

So bring some of your friends, get ready to be goat-ed, and see how many times you laugh as things go hilariously wrong or weird.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you ever wondered what the Borderlands franchise would be like if they went in the direction of D&D, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has you covered.

The “clearly stable” dungeon master has recruited you and your friends to join her on a unique adventure in a fantasy-style version of the Borderlands universe. You’ll carefully craft and upgrade your characters so that you can fight monsters of all kinds.

Don’t worry; I’m sure Tina will keep this nice, simple, and fun…yeah…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

Finally, one of the best co-op arcade-style games of recent years, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge.

In the game, inspired by the classic 90s cartoon, you’ll play as either the TMNT, Master Splinter, April O’Neil or Casey Jones and take on the vile machinations of The Shredder and his Foot Clan! Unleash powerful moves and work together with your friends and family to save the day!

This title is perfect for friends who want to do an old-school beat ’em up game with some familiar faces.