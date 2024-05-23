The Best PlayStation 5 Multiplayer Games You Shouldn’t Miss

The PS5 has numerous multiplayer games of all types for you to enjoy with friends. The ones we’re about to list are of no particular order, just to be clear. Also we tried to stick with games that have a PlayStation 5 version. This list would be different if we included some PlayStation 4 games that are accessible through the PlayStation 5.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

I’ll start with something a bit light. After all, many gamers are kids, and you might know some who need a multiplayer title to enjoy together. So, why not Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? After all, it’s a fun game that has a surprising amount of content mixed with a fan-favorite franchise.

Players can pick from one of dozens of characters from all three trilogy eras and then see how well they do in this stylized version of the classic story.

If they decide to play Jar-Jar, that’s not my fault.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredders Revenge

Oh, you want a different kind of nostalgia to enjoy with friends? Then TMNT Shredders Revenge might be something more your speed. This is a classic arcade-style beat’em up featuring your favorite turtles and their allies.

Shredder is back, and he has a plan that the TMNT must stop! Up to six people can play this game at once, which means you’ll have plenty of fun swapping characters, doing team-ups, and more to take the Foot Clan down!

Diablo 4

Now you want something darker? I can do that for you. Diablo 4 was the true “return to form” that franchise fans had been begging for. The game has a perfectly dark and depressing story that ties into the tough gameplay you’ll be glad to have allies to help with.

Choose your class, then fight through the world with your friends to get the best loot and improve yourselves even further!

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

While arguably not the biggest or best PS5 multiplayer game you can do, Sackboy: A Big Adventure invites creativity into its world, and that’s why I recommend it. This 3D platformer can be played both alone and with friends. But if you play with friends, things will get shaken up a bit.

Specifically, depending on how many players you have, the world will shift, so you MUST work together to take on the levels and complete them. Thus, cooperation is key!

Gran Turismo 7

We all know why you and your friends get a game like Gran Turismo 7. You want to get into some of the best-looking cars around and drive them to their limits to see who is the best racer of the bunch! Luckily, this title is all that and more.

Across multiple modes, you’ll take on challenges and attempt to beat your friends while driving like a maniac. So, put the pedal to the metal and get going!

Mortal Kombat 1

Round 1…FIGHT! Yep, Mortal Kombat 1 is next on my list, and the game deserves to be praised for taking things back to its roots while also making something fresh, fun, and familiar.

Thanks to the new powers of Liu Kang, the universe as a whole has been rewritten, which means that the characters you know and love aren’t all in the same places and relationships you remember.

Regardless, enjoy the vast roster and beat your friends and rivals senseless so you can get a flawless victory.

It Takes Two

Do you think you can work together with someone in perfect harmony? It Takes Two will be the ultimate test of that answer, as this co-op puzzle title is all about working together.

By that, I mean the game is focused on puzzles that require two people working together to get through. So, if you try and do things solo, you’re going to go nowhere fast.

So enjoy the puzzles and the heartwarming story attached to your characters.

Helldivers 2

Are you ready to fight for the glory of Super Earth? Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest games of 2024 and easily one of the best multiplayer shooters you can experience.

The title is all about soldiers going to various worlds to face numerous alien threats that just so happen to be bugs. The good news? You’ll have three teammates and plenty of weapons at your disposal.

The bad news? The enemies are tough, and you’ll likely die quite a bit. Have fun, soldier!

Baldur’s Gate 3

Most would agree that Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best games out there currently and one of the best games of the last several years. So why not make this legendary D&D-style RPG even better by playing it with friends?

After all, having friends play with you will not only change the story elements via you having to work together, but combat can be more fun and intense as you work together to get the best results!

The Outlast Trials

Or, if you’re looking for a game to test your friendship in the worst ways, I have The Outlast Trials for you. You’ll play as people forced to do human trials for an evil corporation. Whether you survive the experience is entirely up to you and your co-op teammates.

By which, I mean you DON’T have to work together if you don’t want to, and you can feed the others to the wolves so you can get out alive. The power of friendship at work.

Destiny 2

If being confined is too much for you, then Destiny 2 will be more your speed. You and your fellow Guardians can explore numerous worlds in this beautiful, action-packed shooter mixed with tons of RPG elements.

The best part is that at the time of writing this Bungie is getting ready to drop The Final Shape, so if you and your friends start playing together now, you’ll be all caught up by the time the next DLC drops! Or if it’s out now then you have even more content to play through.

Apex Legends

There are going to be multiple games on this list that are all about the competition element of multiplayer, with Apex Legends being the first. Sure, you can play this shooter together, but we all know you’ll eventually go into separate teams to see who’s the best.

Luckily for you all, there are plenty of characters to choose from, maps to play on, and modes to dive into to get your kicks and show no mercy to your friends.

Fortnite

From Apex to Epic, let’s talk about Fortnite. This is the dominant battle royale game on the market, and that means that players will have plenty to enjoy with friends while dancing the days and nights away.

You all know the scenario here. You drop onto an island and fight it out until there’s only one person left! Hopefully, that’s you. Just as fun, though, is getting to dress up your character to look like a seemingly infinite amount of classic characters and stars.

Warframe

It’ll take too long to describe the story of Warframe, so I’ll just say this is a massive free-to-play MMO-style action title that’s been going on for a long time and is worth your attention. In the game, you and your friends will choose a character from a race of beings called the Tenno.

Then, you’ll dive into their vast universe and attempt to stop the war that’s ripping it apart. With plenty of character options and hundreds of different weapons to wield, your crew will find what suits them soon enough.

Chivalry 2

Alright, let’s get medieval! Chivalry 2 is a first-person hack-n-slash royale title that’ll put you in the Middle Ages and dare you to survive the battles thrown at you. Between the 63 other players you’ll fight against and the medieval weaponry you’ll try to avoid, you’ll have your hands full.

Thanks to all the players involved, each battle will be different. So, keep your head on a swivel unless you want to see it get chopped off!

The Finals

The Finals is another shooter that focuses on players fighting one another, with the twist being that it’s all virtual and in a game show!

Tournaments are the format you’ll have to endure. Each round will take you to different maps full of destructible stuff for you to blast through so you can get your foes.

Get creative, don’t get trapped, and come out on top!

Deep Rock Galactic

How’s this for a twist on the shooter genre? Deep Rock Galactic puts you as a set of dwarves who happen to mine various areas for resources. Nothing wrong with that, right? However, the caves you go into are full of alien monsters, and you have to shoot your way through them to get the goods.

You’ll pick your class and go to work. Plus, with the procedurally generated areas, every single job will be different. Use whatever you need to so that you can get your reward and not become alien food!

Borderlands 3

When it comes to getting loot, there ain’t no rest for the wicked. Yep, it’s time to shift over to Gearbox for Borderlands 3. If you’re a fan of what the franchise has done in the past, you’ll love what this game has for you and your friends.

More characters to embody and kill people with? Check. An insane amount of guns to wield to kill those previously mentioned people? Check. The comedy and insanity you come to expect from the franchise? Yeah, you know that’s here.

The Ascent

When the corporations take over, no one is safe. The Ascent proves that via a top-down action RPG Cyberpunk setting.

You’ll play as someone owned by a corporation until that corporation shuts down for no reason. With the city in chaos, you’ll have to augment yourself with various gadgets and tech to fight back and get the answers to what happened.

Play alone, or bring in some friends to help weather this dystopia.

Elden Ring

Yes, I know that Elden Ring isn’t multiplayer-focused the way many of these other titles are. However, FromSoftware was able to make the game so that you can bring in players to help you with bosses. So let’s be real here, we all need help with some of the bosses sometimes.

It’s a bit of a chore to set up, but once you get it down, you’ll have an ally during the traditional epically hard bosses that have defined the FromSoftware line of titles.

Nobody Saves The World

Who’s ready to be a nobody? Trick question because in Nobody Saves The World, you all will play a characters named “Nobody.” A cataclysm is coming to consume the world, and that means you need to stop it.

How will you do that? By traveling the world and transforming into various creatures or beings to take down enemies. Each transformation is special, so try them all out to see which you like best!

Tekken 8

Bandai Namco has reached a new zenith with its fighting game franchise, and on PS5, Tekken 8 arguably is the best-looking fighting game you’ll ever see. Thus, you’ll get to see just how much you’re beating up your friends in versus matches.

Regardless of the mode you play in, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Tekken 8. Between the vast roster, the hard-hitting moves, and more, you and your friends will be wailing away at each other for hours on end.