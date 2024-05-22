A New Platform Is In The Works From PlayStation For Free Mobile Games

Sony is officially working on something brand new, a platform which will provide free-to-play games for only mobile. This is coming out through a job listing from TweakTown who posted for a “Moblie Platform Architect.”

According to VGC, the role will be for under PlayStation’s studio department which is over mobile and they are looking for someone to be hired who is “an experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games.”

There is also some additional information which is given away in the description furthering what the role intails. “An individual in this role will spearhead the design and implementation of this platform, work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to PlayStation services, and ensure that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards.”

Sony has been gearing up to offer mobile apps for a while now with hiring different people from places like Apple, Kabam, Meta, Tencent, Super Evil Megacorp, Samsung, Niantic, Zynga, Riot, and some others as well. While we don’t know any timeframe as of yet that this platform for mobile games would release, it could be sometime next year.

Having a company like PlayStation join the lineup of companies that are developing mobile games is one some of us wasn’t expecting to happen so soon but are glad and excited it is happening. Now it is just up to the developers to hire on who they need to get everything going even further.