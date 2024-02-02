Gameranx

Palworld: Best Breeding Combos | Crossbreed Guide

Unlock the power of breeding combos in Palworld. Here are some of our favorites.

Breeding Pals is an expensive and time-consuming process in Palworld so if you want to make the most out of your limited supply of cakes, we’ve put together a list of some of the best breeding combos you’ll want to get ASAP. Some of these crossbreeds produce late-game Pals with high stats, others create some of the best non-legendary Pal mounts. Whatever the reason, we’ve listed them below alongside various alternate methods of crossbreeding the ones we like the most.

You may be asking what the heck is crossbreeding? Crossbreeding is when two different species of Pal breed at a Breeding Camp. You don’t need to breed two of the same Pal. You can crossbreed and make totally different Pals — and there are so many combinations we couldn’t possibly list them all here. For a quick rundown on how Breeding Camps work, check out our simple starter guide to breeding here.

Best Crossbreeds | Pal Combos You Need

To Crossbreed Pals, you’ll need to follow these quick steps.

  • Build an Incubator to hatch eggs.
  • Build a Breeding Camp (Level 19) and assign two Pals.
  • Place Cake in the Breeding Camp container. Each egg produced costs x1 Cake.
That’s the shortest explanation. When it comes to Crossbreeding, you’ll need to assign two species of Pal to your Breeding Camp. One MUST be male and one MUST be female but it doesn’t matter which is which. As long as one of the parents is male of a species listed below and one is a female you’ll gain a successful crossbreed egg.

  • Crossbreeding Quick Tips:
  • Assign the Pals you want to breed to your base.
  • Pick up the Pals with [F] and throw them at the Breeding Camp to assign them.
  • Throw (one male, one female) of the species listed below. For example, you’ll need to assign Chillet (Female) and Quivern (Male) to get an Anubis egg. Alternatively, you can assign a Chillet (Male) and Quivern (Female).
  • Build the Breeding Camp on a flat surface — a wood or stone foundation — to avoid causing pathing issues or breaking the AI. Flat surfaces in general make all base functions work better.
Remember to place a CAKE in the Breeding Camp container. Once both Pals are selected, you should get an egg after a little bit of waiting. Here are some of the best Pal combos we’ve found so far.

NOTE: For more help with crossbreeding, try this community breeding calculator tool.

Pal Parent 1Pal Parent 2Egg ResultSpecial Stats
ChilletQuivernAnubisLvl. 3 Mining & Lvl. 4 Handiwork
VanwyrmCinnamothAnubisLvl. 3 Mining & Lvl. 4 Handiwork
PenkingBushiAnubisLvl. 3 Mining & Lvl. 4 Handiwork
VanwyrmAnubis FalerisBest (Non-Legend) Flying Mount
ElizabeeMossandraRagnahawk2nd Best (Non-Legend) Flying Mount
BeackonNecromusRagnahawk2nd Best (Non-Legend) Flying Mount
Caprity PenkingRayhoundBest (Non-Legend) Ground Mount w/ Double Jump
NoxPenkingDigtoiseSpeeds Up Player Mining
LifmunkTanzeeTocotocoGrenade Launcher Pal Gear
PengulletCattivaFlambelleGenerates Flame Organs (Assigned to Ranch)
CaprityTanzeeBeegardeGenerates Honey (Assigned to Ranch)
BeakonRagnahawkMammorest
MammorestPetaliaElphidran
MammorestLyleenRelaxasaurus

This is only a fraction of all the Pal breeds you can combine. Don’t forget to check out even more guides for Palworld here on Gameranx — learn how to get early guns, where to find ore rich deposits, and how to level up faster.

