Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Agree To Rapture With Naoise Nallinto

Baldur's Gate 3 is full of bizarre encounters, and Act 3 in particular is overflowing with them. This is where Naoise comes in.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will thrust you and your budding party into all kinds of weird and occasionally wonderful situations. One of the stranger experiences is meeting Naoise Nallinto, a Dryad with an unusual taste in clientele. You will meet her in Act 3, and she will have an offer you may struggle to refuse.

Of course, not every NPC has your best interest at heart, so accepting any offers from anyone could lead to some rather disastrous results. In this guide, we are going to walk you through where to find Naoise, how to get in her good books, and what her ‘offer’ entails. Let’s dive right in.

Where To Find Naoise Nallinto In Baldur’s Gate 3

To find Naoise, you are going to have to make it Act 3. This means you have defeated Ketheric Thorm and made it to the refugee-filled town of Rivington. Head north, following the main road until you get to the South Span Checkpoint. You will need to find a way through the guards. Luckily we have you covered in our South Span Checkpoint guide.

Once through, go into the first building on your right, the Sharress Caress. Head upstairs to the second floor and leave the main building. You will be on a balcony, and to your south, you will find a locked door. Unlock it and enter. You will find Naoise in the midst of a…sensual experience with a Fist member.

Should You Interrupt Naoise In Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have entered the room, you will have a choice to make. You can either leave before anyone notices you are there, engage in conversation and then quickly retreat once you realise her client has a tadpole, or you can try and save Naoise. Most options lead to the same outcome, however, and that is the Flaming Fist member being commanded to transform.

You will see, in real-time, a human transform into a Mind Flayer. This is not a particularly peaceful process, and it’s a fate that awaits you and most of your party should you ever find yourself with cranial protection.

Defeating The Mind Flayer

Mind Flayers are no joke if they get the jump on you, however, at this point in the game, your party should be more than capable of dealing with a single Flayer who has just transformed. Try not to waste too many resources, but don’t be afraid to burn the odd spell to take it out quickly. Ideally, you want the Mind Flayer to be dead before it ever gets to react.

Naoise’s Offer

With the Mind Flayer dead, Naoise will express a fair amount of dissatisfaction with the whole situation. It turns out that Naoise has a thing for Mind Flayers, specifically, their tentacles. As interesting as this reveal is, Naoise is still happy to settle for someone of your calibre.

Naoise will offer to engage in a…experience…with you. We would count this a romance option, although it is one of the stranger ones. If you accept her offer, Naoise will meld with your mind and make you feel all warm and fuzzy. Once she’s done, you will have a new temporary buff called ‘Rapture’.

This buff lasts until your next Long Rest and provides a fairly powerful +1D6 modifier to your Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, and Saving Throws. This is a buff well worth holding onto for as long as possible as just about everything becomes potentially trivial. Of course, this buff will also stack with other comparable buffs as well.

