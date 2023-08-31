How to Defeat Red Death In Vampire Survivors

Every game of Vampire Survivors ends with a face-to-face with Red Death. If you play your cards right, however, you can kill it.

Every run in Vampire Survivors comes to an abrupt end. No matter how powerful you may think you are, the Red Death is more than a match for you. You might think this foe is unkillable – an enemy designed to be insurmountable. You would be wrong, and defeating death itself is well within reach.

Well, it is if you are willing to put in a bit of work. Not only is defeating Red Death a secret but the method involved in defeating it is wrapped in multiple smaller secrets. In this guide, we are going to get you kitted up and ready to go. You only need two items and a lot of preparation.

Why Is Red Death So Hard To Kill

If you have fought Red Death before, you know this thing has a staggering amount of HP and enough damage to kill you in a single hit no matter how powerful you are. There’s more to it than that. This guy has a staggering amount of HP as standard, but from what we can tell, its HP scales with your level in addition to that. The stronger you are, the stronger Red Death becomes.

Throw in a bunch of immunities, a high movement speed, and instant death, and Red Death isn’t going down without a plan. We are not even sure you can kill death without using the following method, but feel free to give it a go.

How To Kill Red Death

To kill Red Death you need two items, the Infinite Corridor and Red Shroud. The Infinite Corridor is a powerful weapon that will freeze the Red Death in place and half his HP. This effect stacks, so his mighty pool of HP will quickly deplete to nothing with this weapon in play.

The Red Shroud on the other hand provides a powerful damage shield. All attacks that hit you with Red Shroud active will have their damage reduced to 10. This of course includes the Red Death.

Combined, you can prevent Red Death from killing you whilst also removing his ability to stay alive indefinitely. A nasty combo that will defeat just about any boss in Vampire Survivors – not just the Red Death.

Getting these two items is much easier said than done of course. Infinite Corridor is unlocked by evolving Clock Lancet whilst Laurel evolves in Red Shroud. Both evolutions are far from standard and come with their own hurdles.

We have separate guides to help you unlock these powerful evolutions:

Reward For Killing Red Death

Killing Red Death results in spoilers which we won’t reveal here. Besides that little tidbit, you also unlock the ability to play as Red Death. This character is ludicrously powerful, starting with Death Spiral and having some incredible stats. A suitable reward for overcoming one of Vampire Survivors’ trickiest foes.

That’s all we have on Vampire Survivors for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more content.