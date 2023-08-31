Vampire Survivors: How To Evolve Clock Lancet

Vampire Survivors comes loaded with a bunch of weapons and evolutions of said weapons, one of which is the mysterious Clock Lancet.

Time is always ticking in Vampire Survivors. Each stage you play through comes with a set time limit, and once that time is up, you are meeting the Red Death. With this in mind, controlling some aspect of time can be quite powerful, and this is where Clock Lancet comes into play.

The thing is, Clock Lancet isn’t the be-all and end-all of temporal manipulation, no, no, no. That honour goes to its tricky-to-unlock evolution. Most weapons in Vampire Survivors can be evolved, but some (like Clock Lancet), require far more effort to pull off. The reward is also much, much higher.

What Does Clock Lancet Evolve Into In Vampire Survivors?

Clock Lancet evolves into one of the most powerful items in all of Vampire Survivors, Infinite Corridor. This weapon has all the benefits of Clock Lancet – namely its ability to freeze enemies in time – but also has the added punch of a nuclear bomb on steroids.

Infinite Corridor deals screen-wide damage every few seconds that also halves the HP of everything it touches. You better believe this stacks too. This trivialises just about every encounter in the game – including the Red Death (provided you can survive long enough to use it. )

The trade-offs are the hoops you need to jump through to unlock the evolution.

How To Evolve Clock Lancet

Evolving Clock Lancet requires a fair amount of work for your first unlock – and frankly, it’s not easy to get going in subsequent runs either. Firstly, you need to unlock Moonglow, a Bonus Stage. From here, you need to access Holy Forbidden, nab the Yellow Sign, and find two magical rings – and then some.

They can (and will) take hours, and if you aren’t experienced with Vampire Survivors, you might not have the chops to even take on this monumental task. You have been warned.

Unlocking Moonglow

To unlock Moonglow, you need to unlock Hyper Mode on four different stages. The requirements for unlocking Hyper Mode are easily viewable from the Unlock tab on the Main Menu. This is the most straightforward aspect of this whole process.

What makes Moonglow interesting is the sheer number of items that are scattered around the stage. That and its hidden boss.

Finding The Yellow Sign

To find the Yellow Sign you need to get to the end of the Moonglow stage as any non-secret character. You can tell you are doing it right as the stage will slowly turn red and when the timer is close running out, your screen will begin to warp. Instead of spawning a Red Death, you will come face-to-face with a new boss.

If you manage to defeat this boss you will be warped to the Holy Forbidden – a hidden stage. Make your way down the linear corridor avoiding all enemies you come across. All of your weapons have been stripped, so you are mostly defenceless. Be sure to break torches for chicken if you are low on HP.

Once you reach the end of the corridor, you will find a Rosary. Pick it up to destroy all the enemies and then walk through the fake wall. Continue walking to your right until you find the Yellow Sign.

The item will allow you to see hidden items in every stage – most notably the Gold and Silver rings.

Collecting The Gold And Silver Ring

With Yellow Sign in hand, you are ready to unlock the Infinite Corridor. Head to any stage and then check your Map. You will see a Silver and Gold ring. You will need both to evolve your Clock Lancet.

Once collected, you will need to level up your Clock Lancet and both rings to max. Be warned that one of the rings is cursed and all enemies will become more powerful by levelling it up. Once you have got everything maxed out, open a chest and Infinite Corridor is yours.

In all future runs, you will need to collect and level up both rings – but thankfully the rings are now permanently unlocked on most stages. Have fun.

That’s all we have on Vampire Survivors for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more content.