Starfield Now Live On Early Access For Xbox And Steam

If you're not buying it yet, there's no lack of opportunities to learn more about Starfield now.

Starfield is now up on Early Access, for both Steam and Xbox, including Xbox on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

it's time 🚀 Starfield early access is now live on Xbox Series X / S and PC pic.twitter.com/8oXwB5J1Aw — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 1, 2023

That means gamers who pre-ordered with the Starfield Premium Edition or Constellation Edition can play the game now. That is available both for Xbox and Steam, so if you finally decided that you can’t wait, you can but the proper edition for whether you are tethered to Microsoft’s platform or not.

If you pre-ordered the Standard Edition, but have a last minute change of heart, here’s what you need to know.

The Constellation Edition is the collector’s edition of the game, meaning it comes with physical items along with it. This is the most expensive version, and it will give you another code, that’s been etched on the credit stick. Apparently that one code will also have all the DLC tied to it, so this really isn’t the version you want to get if you are just looking for Early Access.

You can update from the Standard Edition to the Premium Edition digitally, and you can buy it directly on either the Xbox or Steam storefront. This will also get you a bunch of DLC as part of the package as well. That includes the Shattered Space expansion, which isn’t available yet, but will be given to you at no additional cost, when it finally releases.

But here’s something else you should consider. If you bought the game as a Premium Edition from the onset, that would have been cheaper than doing the upgrade. You may want to reconsider if it’s really worth paying that extra $ 35 just to play a week earlier than launch.

If you happen to be a Game Pass subscriber, then of course, you didn’t have to pay the standard edition at all. It might still be worth your while to do that Premium Upgrade to start playing early.

If all of this doesn’t interest you, that’s perfectly fine. You can satiate that wait for Starfield’s official launch by just taking in all the buzz and discourse that is surrounding the game now. Starfield did receive a sufficient number of reviews, upon the end of the non-disclosure agreement period, to garner a complete metascore over at Metacritic.

There are also already tons of people streaming Starfield now, with no more limits on what they can show from Bethesda. If you want to spoil yourself, you have every opportunity to do that now, but of course, you can just wait too.

Starfield will be releasing on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows via Steam. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.