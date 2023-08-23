Will Starfield Have Creation Club At Launch?

Mods are the lifeblood of all Bethesda games, which begs the question: Will Starfield launch with mod support?

The hotly anticipated Starfield is rapidly approaching, and the internet is abuzz with rumours, leaks, speculation, and general excitement. For fans of Bethesda’s unique brand of RPG, the game is shaping up to be one of the biggest (and possibly best) games of 2023. There’s one sticking point, however, and that’s to do with mods.

Mods have kept all of Bethesda’s games relevant long past their shelf life. Games like Morrowind, Oblivion, Fallout, and Skyrim still get community support to this day, and fans expect to see them return in Starfield. This also raises the question: Will Starfield launch with Creation Club?

Will Starfield Have Mods At Launch?

Todd Howard revealed in a recent interview that yes, Starfield will have full mod support. This is great news for gamers everywhere and should ensure Starfield will have a long, healthy, and customisable life. Bethesda has even pushed mods for console gamers, which has pioneered the practice on hardware that has refused to adapt for decades.

With this announcement, modding websites and pages have already been established in preparation for Starfield’s looming launch.

Will Starfield Have Creation Club?

Creation Club is Bethesda’s paid-for modding service. This came with a lot of backlash when it was first announced for Skyrim, however, fans seem to have softened to it over time. Creation Club is a way for modders to monetise their creations with some kickback going to Bethesda.

As of writing, there is no definitive answer to whether or not Creation Club is launching with Starfield – heck, there’s not even a confirmation it’s coming at all. However, if we were to speculate, due to the success of the program and the continued support of it in regards to other Bethesda IPs, we assume it will appear at some point.

