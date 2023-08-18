Shadow Siege in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a limited-time Event that was used to reveal 2023’s entry of the long-running FPS series. Along with the new Reveal Trailer and mission, there is also a collection of challenges that will reward players with exclusive rewards if they are completed in the Shadow Siege game mode. While many of these challenges will be done just by progressing through the Event’s objectives, there is one that some players might be confused about how to actually complete. This is the challenge that tasks players with intercepting 5 radio transmissions but doesn’t explain what these transmissions are or how to intercept them. Luckily, I can explain that. This guide will explain how to Intercept 5 Radio Transmissions in the Shadow Siege Event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How To Intercept Five Radio Transmissions In The Shadow Siege Event

The 5 Radio Transmissions can be intercepted by finding an item known as a Burner Phone in the Shadow Siege playlist. This item is exclusive to the limited-time mode and looks similar to the UAV pickup that can be found in DMZ. These Burners will be dropped at random by enemies found in and around the destroyed Zaya Observatory.

Picking up each of these Burner Phones will play a short snippet of dialogue between Makarov, Shepard, and Graves, teasing that Makarov is far ahead of Shadow Company and is using their operation for his own gain. The best way to find these phones is to simply look for large groups of enemies in the underground facility beneath Zaya. Upon interacting with the fifth Burner Phone, players will unlock a free Battle Pass Token Tier Skip.

The Shadow Siege Event will be active from August 17 to August 21, allowing players to replay the Limited Time Event as many times as they want. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Modern Warfare 3.