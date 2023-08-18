Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Will Feature A Photo Mode

There was quite a bit of surprise going around the web during The Game Awards last year. It was unveiled to the public that FromSoftware was bringing back the Armored Core franchise. While we are now nearing its release into the marketplace, there are still plenty of exciting tidbits of information still surfacing online. For instance, did you know that this game will feature a photo mode, a first for the FromSoftware developer, according to Okami Games?

Okami Games took to Twitter and alerted their followers that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will have a photo mode. This is something we typically see in a lot of video games lately. Essentially, players can pause a game and snap a photo of the in-game action. Several titles offer a wide range of features for their photo modes as well. This means getting the perfect shot by adjusting the lighting, poses, and angles before you snap that picture. It’s likely that you’ve already been familiar with this mode from other popular video game titles in the past.

Armored Core 6 will be the first ever From Software game to feature a photo mode.

This photo mode is also a great way to show your mech off. After all, Armored Core is all about customizing your mech to your liking. We even know that there are some image and paint editors as well. So you can best bet that there will be plenty of images surfacing online after this game releases to highlight some action-packed moments and some incredibly customized mechs. We’ll, of course, have to wait and see some of these mechs after the game launches into the marketplace.

Pre-order: https://t.co/ZWtNY8dURY

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon should have even more information emerge online later today. If you haven’t already heard, there is a new showcase planned for this evening. As for when you can get your hands on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the video game will be landing in the marketplace on August 25, 2023. When the title does release, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

In the meantime, you can check out a new trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below. Overall, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will play similarly to previous installments. Players will be controlling a giant mech as they battle against other massive machines. Likewise, we know the premise for this game is centered around corporations seeking to take control of a newly discovered energy source.