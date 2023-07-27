Pikmin 4 – How To Defeat Arctic Cannon Beetle | Boss Guide

Armoured insects are a common sight in Pikmin 4, but few match the frosty might of the Arctic Cannon Beetle.

Pikmin 4 isn’t short of enemies who shoot projectiles. These are often some of the most dangerous foes you can face – especially when they are assailing you from positions unknown. To add a bit of challenge, the game also gives some bosses projectile-based attacks, and these fights can end disastrously if you aren’t careful.

The Arctic Cannon Beetle is one of the first enemies you will face with a ranged attack, and it is almost certainly the first boss who is based on this design. Overcoming this foe can be a bit tricky if you aren’t aware of its weakness. Going in with a bit of foreknowledge, however, will turn the tide swiftly.

Where To Find Arctic Cannon Beetle In Pikmin 4

The Arctic Cannon Beetle, like most bosses, only appears in one location. You can find it roaming the third level of Subzero Sauna, a cave located at the Serene Shores. This location comes late into the game, so you should have access to a fairly substantial horde of Pikmin by this point.

How Arctic Cannon Beetle Attacks

Arctic Cannon Beetle only has one attack, but it has a few quirks that make it especially dangerous – more so the longer the fight goes on. Arctic Cannon Beetle will inhale air through its mouth before launching a giant snowball at you. Once fired, icicles will fall from the ceiling making it harder to move around.

Being hit by the snowball will deal substantial damage, and any Pikmin near the vortex created by its suction will quickly end up dead. Not only that, but the Arctic Cannon Beetle will increase its suction power by opening its shell, making it even more dangerous.

How To Beat Arctic Cannon Beetle In Pikmin 4

Arctic Cannon Beetle is impervious to attacks from all angles. Trying to attack it from the front in particular is a death sentence. Mobility is key here, so we recommend mounting Oatchie for this fight. Additionally, since Arctic Cannon Beetle doesn’t start the fight aggressively, destroying any obstacles around the arena before the fight will make things slightly easier.

To beat the Arctic Cannon Beetle you need to bait it into using its snowball attack. To do this, stand in front of it and then quickly circle around the back once it telegraphs the attack. After a short while it will open its back, exposing its only weakness. Oatchi Rush into its back to propel all of your Pikmin into combat and use Ultra Spice.

Provided you have enough Pikmin, you can take Arctic Cannon Beetle out in 2-3 cycles. If you are careful, you shouldn’t even lose a single Pikmin during this fight.

That’s all we have on Pikmin 4 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists for more Pikmin content.