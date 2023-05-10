Every Character In Redfall, Ranked For Solo-Play

One of Redfall’s most interesting aspects is its playable characters. The game has four to choose from, and each character is very different in terms of playstyle. You will have a different experience in Redfall based on who you pick, and this can be both in terms of gameplay and difficulty.

Now, Redfall can also be played with friends, and multiplayer viability is certainly a consideration worth making. That being said, Redfall has no matchmaking, so if you don’t have friends willing to dive into Redfall, then solo will be your main form of play. With this in mind, this list is going to focus on each character’s solo-play viability.

Remedios “Remi” De La Rosa – The Ingenious Ingeniería

Remi is terrible and should be avoided at all costs in solo-play. The majority of Remi’s kit is designed specifically to assist friends. The only ability that has much use in a solo-play setting is C4 Charge, and C4 Charge isn’t all that good when compared to what other characters can pull.

Remi isn’t a bad character, she is just awful in this setting. If you want to make the game harder, then Remi is an interesting modifier that can turn Redfall into quite the challenge. Other than that specific scenario, avoid her at all costs.

Layla Ellison – The Telekinetic Threat In Student Debt

Laya is great, so don’t let her position on this list trick you into thinking she is bad. She is leagues above Remi, and honestly, could be considered joint-second if you really wanted to split hairs on her positional viability. Layla is a powerhouse character who can do just about anything.

Her abilities are all fantastic, with Umbrella allowing her to absorb an ungodly amount of damage, and Vampire Ex-Boyfriend giving you some great support damage. Her best ability, however, is Lift. This mobility tool allows you to get around Redfall far easier. Not only that, but you can more effectively break into locations and bypass security by avoiding the front door.

Jacob Boyer – The Deadeye With An Undead Eye

Jacob is a fantastic character who is very much focused on stealth, reconnaissance, and massive amounts of damage. Jacob’s abilities are all excellent, with Cloak allowing him to turn invisible for a ludicrous amount of time, and Heartstopper spawning in a powerful auto-aiming sniper rifle.

His best ability is his Raven, however, which not only tags enemies in a large area but also deals damage in an AOE and increases all of your damage when targeting tagged enemies. Jacob always has an answer to Redfall’s challenges, and he trivialises most of the game. His only downside is his lack of mobility options.

Devinder “Dev” Crousley – The Verified Cryptid Hunter

Devinder is the perfect solo character because Devinder has everything. He is the perfect combination of abilities that makes him a powerhouse when exploring Redfall. Offensively, Devinder has access to Arc Javelin which deals great damage and stuns enemies in a large AOE. This is effective against both humans and vampires and is one of the strongest – if not the strongest – ‘first slot’ abilities in the game.

He follows that up with the wonderful Translocate, which gives him a phenomenal amount of mobility that beats even Layla. Obstacles are no longer an issue. Finally, Blacklight breaks the game. It instantly petrifies any Vampire in front of you, and this makes them susceptible to being instantly killed by a melee attack or a Shotgun with a Shatter Modifier. Not only that, it staggers humans just for fun. Devinder is ludicrous and is by far the best character in Redfall.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.