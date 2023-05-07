Redfall: How To Complete The ‘Eclipse’ Quest | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Eclipse' quest in Redfall.

Redfall has a fair few side quests for you to uncover and complete. Some of these are given by people you meet on your journeys. Other times you find a random note in the wild, and that leads you on a bit of a goose chase. Regardless of how you got them, they are always worth doing.

This is mostly down to the EXP reward which helps you level up faster. However, each of these quests helps flesh out the world a smidge, and in some cases, helps give context to people’s actions. Eclipse focuses more on the former, and this guide is going to walk you through completing it, step by step.

Starting Eclipse

This quest is found in the world – not granted by an NPC. To start the quest you need to head to a garage south of the Maritime Centre. Once you are in the right place, your HUD will indicate a quest is nearby. Unfortunately, it is found behind a locked door.

To open the garage and start the quest, you can either use a Rewire Kit (which you should always have on hand), or you can head into the house to your right. You can find the Garage Key on a table near the entrance.

In either case, open the garage and read the note on the sleeping bag to start Eclipse.

Independence Hill

With the quest underway, you are instructed to head to Independence Hill. You can find the hill south of the garage where you started the quest. As the name implies, it’s on a hill, so look for wooden walkways to easily traverse the terrain.

You are looking for a Bellweather transmitter. Activate it to hear a transmission pointing to White Pines Trailer Park and a particularly dangerous Vampire.

White Pines Trailer Park

With information in hand, make your way to White Pines Trailer Park. You can find it southeast of Independence Hill. Search the trailer park for clues about the Black Sun. Upon finding this information, the Aspect Of The Eclipse will appear.

Killing the Aspect Of The Eclipse is not too difficult. She is a slightly more powerful variant of the Siren. The easiest way to deal with her is to rush her with the Medusa. This will Petrify her before she can do anything. Pull out a shotgun (or stake launcher) and blast her in the head. This should shatter her, instantly ending the fight.

The only thing that can go wrong here is the entourage of Vampires that accompany her. Three of them spawned in the trailer with the evidence. This can be a hard fight due to the cramped conditions, however, having a Medusa handy can turn the tide quickly. Petrify them and finish them off with a melee attack.

With all the Vampires dead, the quest will automatically end. You will be rewarded with 800 EXP and whatever loot the Vampires dropped.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.