Redfall: How To Complete The ‘Red Candle’ Quest | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Red Candle' quest in Redfall.

Redfall is many things – not all of them are good. However, at the very least, it has content. Some of this content comes in the form of Side Quests, and these are fairly interesting. Sure, they all tend to follow the same mechanical progression path, but they offer some interesting insights into the world and its characters.

The ‘Red Candle’ quest is one of the first quests you will pick up when you reach Burial Point. In this guide, we are going to walk you through the quest so you can tick it off your to-do list. Let’s dive right in and kill some bloodsuckers.

Go To The Smith Orchard

First things first, you need to make your way to the Smith Orchard to retrieve the mysterious Red Candle. The Smith Orchard will be marked on your map. Head northeast of the Maritime Centre to find it. We bumped into several clusters of Vampires on the way here during the day. Your mileage may vary of course.

Enter The House

Once at the Orchard, head through the front door and go upstairs. You will come across a note stuck to a window detailing the location of the Red Candle and what to do with it once you have it. It’s in the shed.

Finding The Red Candle

The Shed is nearby, so simply leave the house and head west. You should quickly find the shed. In a box on the floor is the Red Candle. Loot it and return to the house.

Placing The Red Candle

The penultimate step in this quest is placing the Red Candle. Go back into the house, head back up the stairs, and place the candle in the window. This will lure a powerful Vampire to your location.

Wait Until Nightfall

Unfortunately, this Vampire will not appear during the day. Run around for a bit until the sun goes down, and then return to the house. You will see a Vampire hovering outside the window where you placed the Red Candle. This guy is called ‘The Voice In The Trees’.

Despite being named, you can quickly eliminate this guy by petrifying him with the Medusa, pulling out a shotgun, and blasting him in the head. This instantly killed him for us, but if he survives, a second shotgun blast to the head should do the trick.

With the Vampire dead, the quest should complete automatically. You will receive a hefty chunk of EXP (800), and have the honour of looting his ashes. Like with most Vampires, you are not likely to get anything too fancy here. Despite being named, this Vampire is no Rook.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.