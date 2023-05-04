Redfall: Complete Safehouse Guide | Tips & Tricks

Redfall may start with only one Fast Travel spot, but rest assured, there are plenty more to discover. These come in two variants, Historic Locations, and Safehouses. The former is easy to find and easier to activate. The latter can require a little bit of work to access but also offer far more rewards for your troubles.

This guide will cover everything to do with Safehouses, why you want to unlock them, and more importantly, how Redfall turns these optional havens into a mandatory piece in the progression puzzle.

More Redfall content:

Redfall Previews | Redfall PC Requirements | Remi De La Rosa Character Trailer | Combat Guide | Beginners Guide

What Are Safehouses

Safehouses act as Fast Travel and Respawn locations. Each area in Redfall is pretty large, so manually running around the place is a bit of a hassle once you’ve done the route a couple of times. Plus, if you manage to get yourself killed, you aren’t sent back to the Fire Station (or location-specific hub), you are sent to the nearest Safehouse. This alone makes them indispensable.

Inside Safehouses, you can find all kinds of useless things too. Ammo is the biggest winner here, as this lets you keep your stocks high at all times. You can also restock on Medkits, although there isn’t a huge stockpile of these. Finally, you can take on “optional” Safehouse missions.

You can find Safehouses simply by wandering around Redfall. Once you are near one, it will appear on your HUD. There is one Safehouse per neighbourhood, so you can narrow your search to areas you haven’t explored yet.

Safehouse Missions

Safehouse missions are throwaway side content that you can do to get rewards. EXP is the most valuable aspect of them, however, they also contribute to the completion of a Neighbourhood. These missions are incredibly basic and take about 5 minutes to complete.

We really are talking about bottom-of-the-barrel stuff here. Go here, break something. Go here, defend this. Or even, go here and interact with that. It’s very uninspired, but it’s something to do. Do enough of them, however, and you can take on a Vampire Underboss.

Vampire Underbosses

Vampire Underbosses might sound like a challenge – a rare thing in Redfall – but sadly, they are as dangerous as a wet flannel brandished by a mucky toddler. Underbosses are not different from regular Vampires – although they do have slightly more health…probably. Kill them and you secure a Neighbourhood. This lets you access the Lost and Found in that Safehouse, letting you restock more items, like Lockpicks.

They also drop Vampire Skulls.

Vampire Skulls

The final part of the puzzle is Vampire Skulls. These are why you mess around with all this side content. To progress in the game, you need to complete Story Missions and kill Vampire Gods. If you want to kill a God, you need Vampire Skulls. In short, these throwaway time wasters are not options – they are mandatory. They just don’t tell you that until later on.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.