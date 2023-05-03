Redfall: How To Defeat Rook | Vampire Hunting Guide

Whilst there are human enemies in Redfall, the true stars of the show are the Vampires. These are faster, stronger, and more damaging than most other foes, and they even come in a variety of flavours. Sure, you start brawling with basic Vampires almost right away, but more interesting breeds crop up later on.

The most interesting, however, is unlocked as part of the main campaign. Of course, we are talking about the monstrously powerful, and wonderfully intimidating, Rook. This guy is an enforcer for the Vampire Gods, and once you’ve annoyed them enough, he will ride the lightning to your front door and give you a good walloping. In this guide, we will break Rook down, and walk you through killing Rook.

More Redfall content:

Redfall Previews | Redfall PC Requirements | Remi De La Rosa Character Trailer | Combat Guide | Beginners Guide

Where To Find Rook?

This is a trick question because you can’t find Rook. Rook finds you. It’s his whole shtick, and he’s very good at it. However, Rook won’t be sent to hunt you down until you’ve completed a certain quest – Fall Like Lightning. You can find this quest in Redfall Commons on the bottom row of Quests. In fact, your first Rook will appear during this quest – how fun.

Rook’s Attacks

Rook deals a lot of damage, however, he suffers from the same curse that haunts nearly every Vampire in Redfall – he’s stupid. Like, painfully stupid. Most of Rook’s damage comes from melee strikes, and Rook will spend most of his hunt trying to land a meaty right hook. To avoid this, just run away. Rook will never catch you.

If you are outside, Rook has some extra tricks, the biggest being his ability to call down red lightning. This is very damaging and you don’t want to get hit by it – ever. It’s telegraphed both by Rook and by the environment. If you see crackling, move away. It’s that simple.

That’s all there is to Rook really. He hits hard, but he’s easily evaded. Do be aware that once Rook is spawned, he will never stop hunting (according to the game anyway). The only way to stop him is to kill him.

How To Defeat Rook

Killing him is the hard part – well, at least when compared to every other Vampire you’ve encountered this far. Rook has a large health pool that is easily 3x larger than most Vampires. However, Rook is far larger in terms of physical presence, so here lies his weakness.

It’s almost impossible to miss Rook. He may have more HP, but your bullets are going to find their mark more often than not, which means he melts surprisingly quickly. Considering Rook spends a lot of time shouting and trying to summon lightning (he’s stationary whilst doing this…) you can blast him without fear of retaliation.

We found that 3 stakes to the head were enough to kill Rook. The moment appears, start firing. By the time he’s done trying to look cool, he’ll be ash on the floor. If you don’t have Stakes then kite him. Fire at him with everything you have, then sprint away. In Redfall you can reload when sprinting, so abuse this. Keep on plucking away until he goes down. Remember you will have to finish him off with a Stake otherwise, he will regenerate to full HP.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.