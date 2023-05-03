Redfall: How To Clear The Red Mist | Tips & Tricks

There are a lot of things that get in your way when playing Redfall. Everything from crazed cultists, secretive military groups, the undead, and even poor performance across all platforms, stand ready to put a bag of wrenches in your works. Sometimes progression isn’t blocked by any of that though – sometimes, it’s just some mist.

It won’t take you very long to become accustomed to the Red Mist that permeates Redfall. Whilst it’s not everywhere, it’s a common occurrence and one that makes navigating the world more difficult. Clear paths to your objective are obfuscated, and even access to certain buildings becomes impossible. So how do you deal with it? That’s what this guide is all about.

What Is Red Mist?

Red Mist is, well, mist…that is red. It’s everywhere, and it’s dangerous. Spend more than a couple of seconds submerged in its gaseous form, and you are going to find yourself taking damage. Spend too much time in it, and you will straight up die. Avoiding the Mist is essential to the long-term survival of your chosen character.

Red Mist comes in three forms. One is a deployed weapon used by Cultists to mess with your positioning. Another is triggered when you kill certain blood-crazed Vampires. Finally, the biggest source of Red Mist comes from the environment itself – or so you are led to believe early on.

How To Clear The Red Mist

To clear the Red Mist you need to identify why that mist is there in the first place. Thankfully, that’s not hard to figure out. Did someone just throw a vial of Mist at you? Did you kill a Vampire? Is it covering a massive part of the environment? Depending on the answer determines what you do.

If you killed a Vampire or someone through some Red Mist in your general direction, the only thing you can do is avoid it. It will naturally dissipate over time, and that’s the solution in a nutshell. Run away from it, and wait for it to go away. Simple.

Red Mist which occurs in the open world, however, has a few more steps. Red Mist is generated by a special kind of immobile Vampire who exists inside the Mist itself. Not only that, it is impervious to all damage – even from the Stake Launcher. If you want the Mist to go away, you need to deal with this Vampire.

Basically, you need to petrify the Vampire with a UV weapon. There are two methods we know of. First, use the ‘Medusa’. The Medusa is your go-to UV weapon and is found very early on. After a couple of seconds, the Vampire will turn to stone and the Red Mist will vanish. Secondly, you can use Devinder’s UV Ability. Melee or shoot the petrified Vampire to permanently remove the Mist. If you take too long, the Vampire will recover and the Mist will return.

These Red Mist sections are sometimes used as environmental puzzles. You’ll have to use various vantage points to get a good angle on the Vampire. Though, These are not too difficult.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.