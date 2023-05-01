Wildfrost: How To Unlock Every Pet At The Pet House | Unlock Guide

Three things can radically change your starting experience in Wildfrost. They are your Leader, your Tribe, and finally, your Pet. Where your Leader and Tribe are largely connected and randomised, your pet is stable. Perfectly designed to complement a range of styles.

The problem is, you only have one pet. A single solitary companion to start your journey. Well, that’s until you unlock the Pet House of course – everything changes when you unlock the Pet House. This guide is going to focus on this Snowdwell dwelling, how to unlock it, what it does, and how to unlock all of its secrets. Let’s dive in.

What Is The Pet House?

The Pet House, as the name suggests (and our intro outlined), deals in Pets. Like everything in Wildfrost, however, you are going to need to complete a slew of challenges if you want to get the most out of this building. Heck, you are going to have to complete a challenge just to unlock the darn place in Snowdwell.

Thankfully, the latter isn’t that difficult. All you have to do is apply 10 Snow. This isn’t in one go or one run. Just reach a combined total of 10 Snow over as many enemies, battles, and runs as you like. This is incredibly easy considering your starting deck comes with Snow Sticks, and your starting Pet, Snoof, also applies Snow. You could unlock this by accident during your first run.

How To Unlock Everything At The Pet House

Unlocking the Pet House is only half the battle, however. There are 5 unlockable Pets to, well, unlock. They are:

Booshu

“Recall 3 Companions”

The act of recalling Companions is often forgotten. It is also one of the more powerful – and risky – plays you can make. Providing your Companion doesn’t have Hogheaded, you can, without spending an action, recall them by dragging them to your Discard Pile.

This will heal them for 5HP and remove any negative condition they may have. The downside is that you are now down a Companion until you redraw and play them. Timing your recall is very important, but for this challenge, you can be a bit riskier if you want to quickly burn through it. During the first battle, when your deck is at its smallest, keep on summoning and recalling Snoof over several turns. You should be able to do this without much bother.

Loki

“Kill 3 Demonised enemies”

Demonised is quite easy to apply as there are plenty of cards that support it. However, to make this even easier, we would recommend trawling Treasure Chests for the Totem Of The Goat. This is Clunker – one of the best Clunkers in fact – that applies Demonise whenever any enemy attacks (regardless of row). If you get this Totem, you are almost certainly unlocking Loki not long after.

Sneezle

“Buy 5 discounted Items”

Discounted Items are found at the Woolly Snail, and are, well, heavily discounted cards that you can add to your deck. There is only one Item per Woolly Snail at a discount, so you are going to have to visit 5 different vendors to complete this challenge. That will likely take 2 runs – possibly 3.

Spike

“Kill 10 enemies with Teeth”

Teeth is one of the stronger effects in the game, but it also just so happens to be one of the harder ones to get a hold of. Simply put, there aren’t that many cards that deal in the effect. We recommend trying to hunt down the Tiger Skull in Treasure Chests, and Tusk for Companions. Tiger Skull allows you to Sacrifice allies to apply Teeth, and Tusk applies Teeth to every ally. Both are very handy, and both will help you net this challenge in no time.

Lil’ Gazi

“Achieve a 6x Kill Combo”

By far the hardest challenge in the Pet House. Achieving a 6x Kill Combo is not an easy feat. You have 2 options, meticulously plan every single turn so all your companions are in sync and land the perfect amount of damage to kill 6 enemies in a single turn, or, cheese it.

The best way, in our experience, to land a monstrous Kill Combo is to combine the following effects – Frenzy, Barrage, and Overburn. Your leader is an ideal candidate, and there is a fairly common Shademancer that comes with 6 Attack and Barrage. Very nice. Look for cards to apply Frenzy and Charms to convert her attack into Overburn. Then it’s just a case of blowing everything up with Overburn.

You could also try the ‘Item Only’ approach. Combining Bom Barrel, Lumin Vase, Shade Sculptors and Frenzy can lead to some disgusting damage that will quickly delete entire groups of enemies – especially if you time a bunch of Barrels with your companion’s attacks to finish off stragglers. This will load your deck with Junk, so be sure to win quickly afterwards.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.