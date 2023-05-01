Wildfrost: How To Unlock Every Companion At The Hot Spring | Unlock Guide

Everything you need to know to unlock every Companion at the Hot Springs in Wildfrost.

Being a Roguelike Deckbuilder, Wildfrost loves cards. It also loves to hide cards behind various unlock rewards. These rewards are always some form of challenge, and these challenges can get rather, well, challenging – naturally. One of the more interesting forms of card is the humble Companion, and that’s the domain of the Hotspring.

The Hotspring is a powerful building unlocked fairly early on in your Wildfrost adventure, however, it also contains 6 Companions that can be used to change the flow of your deck. This guide will walk you through how to unlock not only the Hot Spring but also every Companion found within.

What Is The Hot Spring?

The Hot Spring deals in Companions. In a world ravaged by endless winter, a place to keep warm is invaluable. The more you manage to accomplish during your adventures, the more you attract new people to Snowdwell, and by extension, to your Hotspring.

Before you can do any of that, however, you are going to need to unlock the Hot Spring. It has a pretty simple requirement:

“Gain 50 Blings from a single battle”

Every enemy you kill in Wildfrost will net you a small amount of Bling. To rake in the big bucks, however, you are going to have to land Kill Combos. This will add Bling Bonuses to your kills and will make hitting 50 Bling much easier. To complement this, be sure to hit the Gobling as many times as you can. Remember, that an Item or Ally with an Attack Value of 0 still counts as a hit, and will still trigger the Goblings ability.

How To Unlock Everything At The Hotspring

With the Hotspring unlocked, now it’s time for the hard bit – attracting Companions. There are 6 to unlock, and they require the following:

Snobble

“Equip 10 Charms”

Charms are incredibly powerful augmentations you can add to your cards. They can make bad cards amazing, and amazing cards game-breaking. You can get them in 3 ways. Firstly, you can buy 3 at each Woolly Snail. Secondly, you can get a random Charm at the Charm Machine between battles. Finally, you can buy them from the Charm Merchant, although you will need to unlock them to find her.

It may take a couple of runs to unlock Snobble, but it isn’t particularly difficult or outlandish. Charms are something you will naturally gun for.

Jumbo

“Deal 10 damage to your own team”

This one is harder to achieve. Dealing damage to your allies is a bit odd, but there are benefits to it. However, you do want to be playing Shademancers as they have specific combos with Sacrificing allies. Even if you don’t care about Sacrificing, you can just hit your friends with a Scrap Sword five times and you’ll unlock it. It’s not hard, it can just be a bit awkward at times.

Tiny Tyko

“Achieve a x4 Kill Combo”

Kill combos are a common recurring requirement in these challenges. A x4 Kill Combo is very easy to achieve, however. Start your run with Spike as your Pet. In your first battle, hope to start with Big Pen as your Mini Boss as he has an army of Pengoons. Have Spike tank every hit once Big Pen spawns (he comes with 4-5 Pengoons). They will all die when they hit Spike, completing the Challenge instantly.

Bombom

“Use Smackback to kill 20 enemies”

Smackback is one of the more powerful effects in the game, and unsurprisingly, it’s pretty rare in the grand scheme of things. Thankfully you can add Smackback to any ally using the Punchfist Charm. We recommend putting this one on any Companion (or leader) with high HP and high Attack. Frenzy is a fantastic addition to this too. Our favourite when doing this Challenge was a buffed-up Big Berry.

Big Berry has great stats, is easily buffed thanks to those stats, and even heals on kill, letting him stay alive and smacking.

Van Jun

“Summon 50 Allies”

This one will take a while. You will need to play Shademancers, and you are going to have to grab as many Masks as you can to summon as many allies as you can. You can also run the wonderfully effective Chikichi, which can summon 4 versions of itself per battle. Egg also works wonders here.

Alloy

“Add 10 Scrap to Clunkers”

This one isn’t difficult, it’s just awkward. It’s surprisingly difficult to add Scrap to Clunkers because there aren’t many cards that do it. Scrap Pile is the most common, and that only adds 1 Scrap at a time. Keep on playing Clunkmasters to make the most out of powerful Clunkers, and buff their Scrap whenever you can. This will likely take several runs to do, just keep at it.

