Wildfrost: How To Complete The ‘Long Live The King’ Challenge | Charm Unlock Guide

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Long Live The King' challenge in Wildfrost.

There are a lot of bosses in Wildfrost, and they all require specific strategies to overcome. Sure, they start easy, but the further you go, the more creative they become. One of the bosses that will shut you down if you can’t deal enough damage quickly is King Moko. He also just so happens to have a Challenge dedicated to him, ‘Long Live The King’.

Now killing King Moko is not the goal here – surviving King Moko is. Due to Moko’s unique mechanics, it’s not too difficult to complete the DPS check required to defeat him. To complete this challenge, you are going to want to do the complete opposite of interacting with his mechanics – you are going to want to hide.

Long Live The King Challenge

This challenge is difficult. To complete it, you need to survive an attack from King Moko, and then still win the battle. So how do you do this? With great difficulty. King Moko is a beast. He has 80HP, Frenzy x5, and a base Attack of 10. Not only that, he grants +3 Spice to everyone on the battlefield whenever he is hit.

King Moko can swing in for 250+ damage when his Counter of 7 finally ticks over. Not to mention King Moko hits for 50 combined damage as standard. It’s hard to survive without planning.

Moko Charm

Your reward for completing this challenge is the Moko Charm. This is one of the better charms in the game in our opinion, although it won’t work on everyone. It grants Frenzy to a card but reduces that target’s Attack by 2. In most instances, gaining Frenzy is a buff, even with a reduction in base stats. You can do some ludicrous things with this Charm, so it’s well worth the effort to grab it as early as possible.

How To Quickly Complete The ‘Long Live The King’ Challenge

The easiest way to complete this Challenge is to have enough bodies on the board to tank every hit King Moko throws out so he can’t hit your leader. There are three ways to do this:

Weight Of Numbers

Clunkers

Block

Firstly, if we go with the sheer weight of numbers approach, you are going to need 5 bodies in front of your leader. These can be Summons, Companions, Clones – you name it. As long as your leader is the sixth target, you are good to go.

Secondly, Clunkers. Clunkers have a unique form of HP. They will absorb an entire hit per point of Scrap on their profile – no matter how strong the target is. One or two tough Clunkers will shut King Moko down.

Finally, we have Block. Block is the same as Scrap, only everything can have. Not only that, Block is much harder to obtain. We don’t recommend this route since you are going to struggle to stack enough of this effect. We’d rather run a mixture of Clunkers and powerful Companions.

Remember, you need to win this encounter too. So you will have to do some damage to King Moko. The more damage you do per hit, the better to prevent Moko from scaling too high, although this doesn’t matter all that much with this strategy. You want Moko to have as little HP as possible when he attacks so you can finish him off the moment you survive his rampage.

With all of that done, you will unlock your new Charm when you return to Snowdwell.

With all of that done, you will unlock your new Charm when you return to Snowdwell.