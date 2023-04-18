Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari – How To Unlock All 8 Characters | Secrets Guide

Vampire Survivors expands with an adventure map that’s very different than anything else before. Instead of running around on an infinite plane of randomly generated pixels, the new DLC stage Lake Foscari is a giant area you can fully explore. There are twisting passages, villages, and unique biomes where special enemies will spawn. To unlock everything, you’ll need to explore this area with all 8 new characters. Each of the main characters comes with a special weapon that can be evolved — and often evolving weapons is required to unlock the next character on the list. If you want to 100% this DLC, check out the full list of character unlock conditions below.

How To Unlock All Characters | Tides of Fiscari DLC

There are 8 new characters in the Tides of Foscari DLC. All characters must be unlocked by exploring the map or completing challenges with new characters on the original maps.

Eleanor: Only available in Lake Foscari. Find her coffin. The coffin is located in the far northwest corner of the map, in the village. Check the location marked on the map. Can be done with any character. Eleanor is the first character you’ll want to unlock.

Maruto: Playing as Eleanor, collect SpellStrike + SpellStream + SpellString to evolve into SpellStorm. Unlocks Maruto, the sword-wielder.

Keitha: Playing as Maruto, collect the Eskizzur Sword + Armor (Max Level) to evolve the weapon. Unlocks Keitha, the archer.

Sammy: Only available in Lake Foscari. Travel to the hidden grove in the northeast of the map. While in this strange grove, you’ll encounter weird worms called Sammies. Defeat 6,000 in this area to unlock playable Sammy.

UNLOCKING ABYSS FOSCARI: This alternate stage is unlocked by Keitha. Play as Keitha and evolve Flash Arrow to unlock it. To evolve Flash Arrow, get Bracer (Max Level) + Clover (Max Level).

Luminaire Foscari: Only available in Abyss Foscari. Playing as Maruto, collect the Eskizzur Sword + Armor (Max Level) to evolve it. With the evolved weapon, travel to the far northeast. There is a seal marked with a “?” on your map. Go there and destroy it with the evolved sword to unlock the angelic sorceress Luminaire Foscari.

Rottin’ Ghoul: Only available in Abyss Foscari. On this map, travel south (past the gates) and then west. Travel south again to reach an area where ghoul enemies spawn. Defeat 6,000 in this area to unlock playable Rottin’ Ghoul.

Genevieve Gruyere: Only available in Abyss Foscari. Play as Keitha and evolve Flash Arrow. Get Brace (Max Level) + Clover (Max Level) — break the seal on the map marked with a “?”.

Je-Ne-Viv: Play as Genevieve Gruyere. Evolve the Shadow Servant weapon (Shadow Servant + Skull O’ Maniac) into Ophion. Use the evolved weapon to defeat 100,000 enemies.

That’s how to unlock all 8 new characters in the Tides of Foscari DLC.