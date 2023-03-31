Vampire Survivors Tides Of The Foscari DLC Set To Launch In April

After Vampire Survivors took home Best Game at the BAFTA Game Awards 2023 the hit indie title is set to receive its second set of DLC on April 13th, 2023 entitled Tides of the Foscari. The title which was nominated for five BAFTAs at the BAFTA Game Awards 2023 took home two awards including Best Game. While fans were surprised and enthralled that Vampire Survivors received any DLC at all they’ll be even more ecstatic at the idea of brand new DLC coming to the game in only a few weeks as well. Tides of the Foscari is set to bring players to the foreboding woods of Western Europe inspired by fairy tales and folklore.

The Great Forst in the Tides of the Foscari DLC hosts a large assortment of creatures including all manner of magical beasts, spellcasters, demi-humans, spirits, demons, angels, and more. Very few would traverse the woods alone but The Foscari Academy is home to some of the world’s elite progeny. In The Foscari Academy students are molded into the next generation of warriors, scholars, and leaders.

The Academy itself includes the varying different architectural styles of numerous eras. Being divided into houses The Azure Tower hosts witches and novice mages seeking to turn them into sorcerers and warlocks. Even those not privy to the arcane study natural sciences and the art of diplomacy here. The Crimson Anvil takes those with overwhelming brute strength and molds them into “masters of warfare.” However, if you’re not the brutish type engineering, architecture, demolition, and blacksmithing are also thought at the Crimson Anvil. Finally, the Amber Sickle hosts the house of quiet professions including accounting, agriculture, animal husbandry, and archery. However, if you pay close enough attention you may spot a student training for a career in espionage.

The brand-new DLC is set to include:

8 new characters

13 new weapons

1 stage

7 music tracks

20 new achievements to re-earn your 100% save

As always Vampire Survivors continues to offer criminally underpriced DLC with the Tides of the Foscari only costing $1.99. The base version of Vampire Survivors is still available on Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass as well as the game’s first DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell. Tides of the Foscari is set to release on April 13th, 2023. If you’re attending WASD in London you can also check out the DLC firsthand during the event.